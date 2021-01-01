

Govt to import 50,000 tonnes of non-basmati boiled rice

The approval came from a meeting of the CCGP held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal later briefing reporters said that Bangladesh will import 50,000 tonnes non-basmati boiled rice from MS PK Agri Link Private Limited of India at a cost of Taka 168.62 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal of the Local Government Division to appoint consultants for Second City Development Project. RAMBOL A/S Denmark, Aqua Consultant and Associates Limited (Bangladesh) and Resource Planning and Management Consultants (Pvt) Limited (Bangladesh) under a joint venture would get the job at a cost of Taka 57.79 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal of the Civil Aviation to appoint Ms CYWEB and CCECC as contractor with around Taka 1,568.86 crore for the "Expansion of the Cox's Bazar Airport Runway" under yet another joint venture project.

The meeting approved a proposal of the Civil Aviation to appoint Halla Construction Co. Korea at a cost of around Taka 653.71 crore for the "Cox's Bazar Airport Development Project (1st Phase) (3rd Amendment).

The meeting also gave nod to a procurement proposal to contract to Ideal Electrical Enterprise Limited for improving standard of the eight substations (33/11KV AIS to 33/11KV GIS) under the "Development of the Power Distribution Arrangement Project, Cumilla Zone" at a cost of around Taka 199.69 crore.

The meeting has further approved another proposal of the Power Division to procure 18,562 SPC Pole from Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) with around Taka 28.03 crore.

The poles will be used for "100 percent Electricity Network Expansion project for Rural Electrification in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.









