Aftab Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend

The 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Aftab automobiles Ltd approved 10pc cash dividend (Excluding Sponsors and Directors) for the year ended 30June 2020 was held through digital platform on recently, says a press release.A large number of Shareholders attended in the meeting. The meeting was presided over by Saiful Islam, Managing Director of the Company.