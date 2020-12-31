2020: Bangladesh looks to turn the tide after pandemic batters economy

For Bangladesh, 2020 began with plenty of cause for optimism against the backdrop of political stability coupled with a burgeoning economy. But a deadly virus, almost unheard of before the start of the year, quickly intensified into a full-blown pandemic that upended daily life in unprecedented ways.

The coronavirus pandemic brought the economy to its knees even before the first quarter of the fiscal year ended with numerous shutdowns and job losses painting a grim short-term outlook.

Although there have since been signs of a recovery in the final quarter, a second wave of the outbreak, which has already been trampling the country's most important markets such as the US and Europe, still poses a grave threat. Bangladesh, therefore, is set to ring in the New Year with many of the same concerns from 2020.

A series of timely initiatives taken by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has helped the country cushion the economy from ill-effects of the pandemic. Incentive packages worth Tk 1.25 trillion played a major role in keeping the economy rolling.

The main structure of the 'dream' Padma Bridge, the largest infrastructure being built with the country's own funds, came into full view at the end of the year. Record surges in remittances have also been a source of encouragement for the government.

Taking the adverse circumstance into account, the economy of Bangladesh "is in a much better position in comparison with any other country", Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal opined while reviewing the country's economic performance throughout the year.

"To everyone's astonishment, our expatriate brothers and sisters have sent more and more remittances despite the pandemic, pushing the (foreign exchange) reserves past the $42-billion milestone. Export earnings have still been in the positive zone and inflation has remained tolerable," he said.

"The completion of the main structure of our dream Padma Bridge has given us (government) courage, just as it has done to the people. We will stand up with our heads held high by confronting the COVID-19 pandemic with this courage. We'll build a 'golden Bangladesh' as envisaged by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

The business community, as well as economists, see a ray of hope in the news that the newly-developed coronavirus vaccine doses are arriving in the country soon while the US and Europe have begun inoculating their people. It is, however, still difficult to say when the situation will go back to normal, but they are sure about one thing - the main focus in 2021 will be on ways to bring the country's economy back on track.

And for this, the government should pay attention to different kinds of economic reforms, according to Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute.

"We need to give the necessary medication to the economy in order to keep it healthy. I mean economic reforms are a must. Especially, large-scale reforms are needed to ensure greater revenue collection. Strong measures are needed to bring back discipline in the banking sector," he said.

GDP FALTERS

Bangladesh has targeted an 8.2 percent GDP growth in fiscal 2019-20 after smooth progress to 8.15 percent in 2018-19. The economy, however, suffered a huge setback due to a stagnant global market and a two-month nationwide lockdown in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Bangladesh has reported 5.24 percent GDP growth in FY20 with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the economy for at least a third of the financial year, according to the Bureau of Statistics. Many analysts believe that the figure was much lower.

With the economy almost fully reopened, the government has stuck by its annual GDP growth target of 8.2 percent in FY21.

International agencies are not so optimistic. The World Bank in a forecast in October said the pandemic may push the country's economic growth down to as low as 1.6 percent in 2020-21 and 3.4 percent in 2021-22.

An official taking temperature of workers at the entrance of Snowtex Group's readymade garment factory in Dhaka's Mouchak as the plants continue production after reopening amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mahmud Zaman OviBangladesh's gross domestic product would grow by 6.8 percent in FY21 as its economy has begun to turn around, the Asian Development Bank predicts.

Finance Minister Kamal dismissed the World Bank forecast as "unrealistic". "Bangladesh's economy has made a turnaround. All indicators are positive now. I believe the GDP growth will remain over 8 percent," the minister said. The first six months of the fiscal year were "okay," said analyst Mansur. But Bangladesh "can never" achieve an 8.2 percent GDP growth unless some big development is made, he said.

"I can say it clearly that it will be a great achievement if Bangladesh can post 5 percent growth amid this tough time. Many countries will fail to achieve even this much growth."

One of the economic issues in focus in the year was an International Monetary Fund forecast that Bangladesh's per capita GDP will be higher than India's.

Citing the IMF's global economic outlook report in October, the Indian media reported that Bangladesh per capita GDP may grow by 4 percent to $1,888 in 2020 while India's would drop by 10.5 percent to $1,877 after the contraction due to lockdown restrictions. But India will post a quick recovery and surpass Bangladesh in per capita GDP again in a year, the IMF said.

REMITTANCE: A LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS

When the pandemic upended the global economy, scores of Bangladeshi migrant workers lost their jobs in many parts of the world. More than 326,000 of them returned home between Apr 1 and Nov 30.

But unlike exports, a steadily growing flow of inward remittances has helped keep Bangladesh's economy afloat, defying fears of a slump in the inflow of money.

According to Bangladesh Bank, the country received $21.4 billion from Jan 1 to Dec 24 in remittances this year, which is 17.75 percent more than the amount received in the entirety of 2019.

Bangladeshi expatriates clocked a new record in remittance by sending over $6.71 billion in the July-September period in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The amount is 48.57 percent higher than the money received in the same period last year.

In September alone, the expatriates sent back more than $2.15 billion, the second-highest in a month after $2.6 billion in July.

FOREX RESERVES NEAR $43

BILLION

Buoyed by remittances, Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves have continued to surpass one milestone after another as it nears the $43-billion mark.

The forex reserves at the Bangladesh Bank stood at an all-time high of $42.8 billion on Dec 27.

The achievement was possible mainly due to the money sent by Bangladeshis working abroad.

The growth in exports and foreign loans, alongside a drop in imports, has also contributed to the swelling of the reserves. With the current reserves, it is possible to clear the import costs of over 10 months.

1% GROWTH IN EXPORT

Bangladesh's readymade garment manufacturers hoped exports would boost by December, buoyed by a surge in the demand in the Western world ahead of Christmas, after a huge slump in the early months of the pandemic.

Their expectations were hit heavily when export earnings slipped back into the negative territory with the second wave of coronavirus infections surging in Europe and the US.

Finally, exports returned to growth on cheap knitwear amid hopes raised by the arrival of coronavirus vaccines in the West.

After the pandemic began in China in late 2019, Bangladesh's export earnings dipped to as low as $520 million, including $360 million of the apparel industry, in April 2020.

Export earnings rebounded somewhat in May, growing almost three times over the April receipts, as factories began reopening with relaxed restrictions. But it still marked a 61.56 percent year-on-year drop.

Exports bounced back to grow in July and continued the trend steadily in the following two months, beating the targets. A subsequent slump in October was followed by another spell of growth in November.

In the first five months of the current fiscal year, Bangladesh exported goods worth over $15.92 billion with an around 1 percent year-on-year growth.

As much as 45 percent of the earning in the July-November period came from knitwear export while the contribution of overall readymade garment export, including woven and knitwear, was 81 percent.

Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury Parvez, a former president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, however, thinks the pandemic crisis will continue to affect exports for several more months as the second wave of the outbreak and subsequent restrictions in Europe and the US continue.

Analyst Mansur, however, believes merely posting a growth is a "big thing" for Bangladesh now amid a raging pandemic.

Cargo containers are being moved at the Chattogram port which remains operational amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Suman BabuIMPORTS PLUNGE In fiscal 2019-20, the import cost dropped 8.56 percent than the previous year. It came down further in the first quarter of 2020-21 as the coronavirus pandemicdealt a body blow to the economy. A slump in import means lower public consumption and waning investment in establishing new industries in the country.

According to the central bank, the country has shipped in products worth $ 15.78 billion from July to October in FY20, which was 13 percent less than the imports made in the same period last year. Import orders dropped across the board except for that of food products. The opening of letters of credit (LC) to import capital machinery dipped 7.67 percent, while LCs for fuel saw a 35 percent decrease. Raw material imports slid 5.33 percent.

BOP SURPLUS

A surplus in the balance of payment, one of the major indicators of the economy, has been steadily increasing amid the pandemic.

The surplus stood at $4.05 billion in the period of July-October. In the last fiscal year, there was a deficit of $1.52 billion in the same period.

The big surplus was triggered by the rise in remittance inflow and a dip in import costs, according to Mansur.

"A third wave of the COVID-19 has gripped different countries, including in Europe and the Americas. Bangladesh, too, has seen an uptick in infections and deaths. If this continues and the remittance inflow and export incomes ebb, the economic indicators, especially the balance of payment, will not be so comforting."

Customers queue up at the principal branch of state-owned Sonali Bank in Dhaka's Motijheel commercial area on Tuesday as the government gradually starts to ease the lockdown rules during the coronavirus crisis.'TOLERABLE INFLATION'

The point-to-point general inflation rate dropped to 5.52 percent in November from a 7-year high of 6.44 percent in October, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Researcher Mansur thinks the arrival of winter vegetables in the market and a drop in prices of potato and onions have helped ease inflation.

GROWTH IN REVENUE

COLLECTION

In the fiscal year 2019-20, revenue collection dropped 2.45 percent year-on-year. Economists expected it to dip during the coronavirus crisis ravaging the global economy, but the situation has not been as bad as predicted.

The government collected over Tk 870.92 billion in revenues from July to November, with a 3.19 percent growth, according to the National Board of Revenue. But it still fell Tk 260 billion short of the target.

PRIVATE SECTOR CREDIT FLOW

The flow of credit into the private sector is one of the main drivers of investment. However, the credit flow, which has been depending on the government's coronavirus stimulus packages, again hit rock bottom.

The private sector credit growth dropped to its lowest level - 8.61 percent - in June, the last month of the previous fiscal year. Credit growth stood at Tk 10.95 trillion at the end of July, marking a 9.2 percent increase from the same period last year.

Banks disbursed loans worth Tk 11.16 trillion at the end of August, with a 9.36 percent year-on-year growth, according to data from the Bangladesh Bank. But it dropped to 8.61 percent once again in October.

GOVERNMENT BORROWING DROPS

The government set a borrowing target of Tk 850 billion from banks in the current budget, but it took only Tk 9.45 billion in four months of the ongoing fiscal year.

Experts had thought the government would have to borrow a huge amount from the banks to tackle the pandemic crisis, but their estimations have not materialised. This has been attributed to the surge in the sale of savings certificates while the international development agencies have also provided enough loans. —bdnews24.com









