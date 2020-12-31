

Asian shares jump to record high as investors bet on healthier 2021

MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan rose 1.2per cent to hit a record high, led by gains in Chinese shares and bringing its gains so far this year to 18.9per cent.

Japan's Nikkei share average lost 0.45per cent on its last trading day of 2020 after jumping to a 30-year high on Tuesday. For the year, it was up 16.0per cent.

European shares are seen dipping slightly with Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 0.2per cent and FTSE futures losing 0.1per cent.

Convictions that global monetary authorities will continue to pump liquidity into the banking system to support the pandemic-stricken economy underpin risk assets.

"We think continued monetary and fiscal policy support means investors should take risk. Stocks will do better than bonds. Within bonds, corporate bonds should beat government bonds," said Hiroshi Yokotani, head of Asia-Pacific fixed-income business at State Street Global Advisors.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.41per cent, erasing losses made in the previous day after US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks.

Although many Republican Senators remain adamantly opposed, worried about the cost to taxpayers, support is growing among them, including two from Georgia, who are running in the crucial races that will determine who will control the Senate.

Even an alarming spread of a COVID-19 variant in many countries has so far done little to curb investors' appetite.

The United States has detected its first-known case of the highly infectious coronavirus strain already spotted in Britain and South Africa.

But a crack may be appearing in market euphoria, said Yasuo Sakuma, chief investment officer at Libra Investments, noting some red-hot US small cap shares, such as biotech and software-as-a-service stocks, have failed to catch up with a broader rally.

"There are lots of loss-making companies that are valued at more than $10 billion. I think the time is up for the illusion that they can make money by doing business only in a virtual world. Soon these firms could find themselves no longer able to attract money just because they have a nice business idea or some nice test products." he said.

The Russell 2000, a US stock index that includes small cap shares, fell 1.85per cent on Tuesday.

In the currency market, the dollar dropped on the first day of trading for settlement in 2021 as traders started to dump the safe-haven US currency anew.

The euro rose 0.3per cent to $1.2295, a level last seen in April 2018.

"The start of COVID?19 immunization campaigns in several countries as well as additional US fiscal support reduce downside risk to the global economy and bode well for general financial market sentiment," analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

The Australian dollar rose 0.6per cent to $0.7663, hitting a 2 1/2-year high, while sterling traded up 0.30per cent at $1.3556.

The Japanese yen also gained 0.15per cent to 103.36 per dollar.

The US dollar index losing 0.25per cent to stand at 89.798, having hit a 2 1/2-year low of 89.711 at one point. A sluggish dollar supported gold, with bullion prices up 0.14per cent at $1,880.70 an ounce.

Oil prices extended gains after a rebound overnight as investors hoped that an expanded US pandemic aid stimulus would spur fuel demand and stoke economic growth. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 0.21per cent at $48.10 a barrel.

Treasuries were little changed after trading sideways overnight in thin trade amid the year-end holidays. US two-year yields were steady at 0.127per cent and benchmark 10-year yields stood at 0.9364per

cent. -Reuters















