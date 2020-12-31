2nd consignment to reach Mongla port in Jan

As the country is facing possible shortage of rice, the government is offering import license to traders and many started to buy from India to begin with to build stocks.

Another consignment of rice imported from India will reach the Mongla Port next month, a Food Department official said Wednesday. He said Bangladesh is importing 100,000 metric tonnes of rice from India to keep local market price of rice stable.

Forty percent of rice import from India will come through Mongla port, he said adding imported rice will be supplied to Rangpur, Rajshahi, Barishal and Khulna divisions.

Already, the first consignment of rice (4,200MT) from India has reached the Chattogram Port. The government has signed a deal with local firm PK Agri Link and Rita Impress International Company for rice import.

About new arrival of rice from India Badal Kumar Biswas, traffic and conservator regulators of Khulna Division said it will reach Mongla port in January and the rest will be brought in phases by March.

Concerned port official said the government has taken the initiative to ensure a steady supply of the staple. "There's no scarcity of rice in 10 districts of Khulna division as 57,422MT rice is available in stock," he said.

Besides, the government plans to launch open market sale or OMS in four cities under the division to keep the rice price stable in the local market. The government is going to purchase 500,000-600,000MT rice, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said on December 27.

Talking about it, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said that the government has slashed import duty to 25 percent from 62.5 percent to keep import cost and price at retailers level low.

Legal private importers have been asked to apply to the Food Ministry with all necessary documents within January 10 next year for allocation of import licenses.

"The ministry will give approval for importing a certain amount of rice after scrutinising the applications," said the Minister.

Rice prices in Dhaka have increased by 28.06 percent over the past year despite adequate reserve and import of the staple, putting extra pressure on the people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

TCB data on December 22 showed that coarse rice was selling at Tk46-50 per kg down from Tk30-35 at the same time last year. Medium variety is being sold at Tk53-58 from Tk40-50 several weeks ago. Fine rice was selling above Tk 60 per kg.















