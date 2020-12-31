

BEPZA-Chinese firm sign deal to produce dental care products

BEPZA and Ms Sun-A Oral Care Products on Wednesday signed the deal connecting both parties from BEPZA Executive Office in the city, said a press release.

This fully foreign Chinese company is going to establish an oral and dental care products manufacturing industry with an investment of US$ 4.01 million in Chattogram EPZ.

BEPZA has taken such initiative to continue the flow of investment through the new global crisis caused by the corona pandemic.

Mentionable, amid the pandemic, BEPZA is receiving investment proposals from both local and foreign investors because of the congenial investment climate in EPZs.

Bangladesh is at one end and Bangladesh Embassy, Beijing, China at another end.

Sun-A Oral Care Products company will produce 30 million pcs of modern dental care products per annum with creating job opportunities for 94 Bangladeshi nationals.

The Ambassador of Bangladesh to China Mahbub Uz Zaman congratulated the Chinese investors and assured them all out support to expand their business in EPZ as well as Bangladesh.

He also lauded BEPZA for continuing the investment trend through virtual processes during the pandemic.

The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General S M Salahuddin Islam thanked the investor and Bangladesh Embassy, China for their support.

He said BEPZA is marching ahead with the mandate of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina - 'Investment Friendly Bangladesh and Enhancement of Export with Product Diversification'.

"By using digital platforms, we want to keep continuing our effort to attract an enormous investment flow in the EPZs in this global corona crisis," he added.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain of BEPZA at Dhaka end and Commercial Counsellor of Bangladesh Embassy, Beijing, Mohammad Monsur Uddin and Director of Sun-A Oral Care, WU Ojuli at Beijing end were present during the virtual signing ceremony.

It may be mentioned recently BEPZA has signed its first virtual agreement with a German bridal wear manufacturing company with an investment of $12 million.











