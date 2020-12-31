ADB grants $0.5m to restore Dhaka’s degraded water bodies

Video
Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved US$0.5 million grant to support the Bangladesh government's efforts to restore severely degraded water-bodies in Dhaka for managing watershed sustainably, said a press release.
ADB Country Director Manmohan Parkash said on this occasion that Dhaka       city needs a reliable, improved, sustainable and climate-resilient water source and supply system to ensure a healthier and better-livable city for the citizens.
"Recharging aquifer, restoring waterbodies, curbing surface water pollution and increasing water retention area as well as flood-flow zones are critical to sustain Dhaka City," he added.
Parkash praised the government recent initiatives to revitalize waterbodies and rivers. He said "The grant assistance will provide policy options, and innovative solutions, including new technologies and methods for the recovery and restoration of encroached waterbodies, its regular maintenance and proper enforcement of laws- all of which are essential for waterbodies to be sustainable."
It will support preparation of a comprehensive water quality monitoring plan including measures for restoration of waterbodies in Dhaka watershed, and develop an online water quality monitoring mechanism.
The assistance will help assess the storage capacity of aquifers and threats of pollution from endogenous and exogenous processes, analyze groundwater reserve and recovery status, explore suitable locations and techniques for aquifer recharge, and prepare a comprehensive plan for recharging aquifer artificially.
Pollution mapping, measuring pollution levels of waterbodies, identification and evaluation of suitable restoration measures including technical and nature-based solutions for pollution prevention and reduction, and flow augmentation will also be taken up.
Due to high population growth and unplanned urbanization over the past few decades, the lakes and rivers of the Dhaka city have been severely degraded and the groundwater aquifer has rapidly depleted.
Water management practices have been environmentally unfriendly and unsustainable because of direct discharge of 2 million cubic meters of untreated wastewater from 7,000 industries, 200 million liters of untreated municipal sewage, and improper disposal of 4,000 metric tons of solid waste from the two city corporations every day.
As a result, surface waterbodies have been highly degraded and filled with solid waste. The natural drainage system has also collapsed due to illegal encroachment of 43 of the 65 major drainage canals, rivers, and ponds.
Experts have suggested that to make Dhaka City healthy, livable, and resilient, it must conserve 5,737 acres of water retention area, 18,782 acres of canals and rivers, and 81,000 acres of flood-flow zones.


