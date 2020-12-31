NRB Global Bank turns Global Islami Bank

From the beginning of new year, NRB Global Bank is switching to a new era of full-fledged Shariah based Islami Banking operations. For this, the Bank is turning into "Global Islami Bank" with its new nomenclature. Since, the first two days of new year is government holiday, the Islami Banking Service will start from 3rd January 2021, says a press release.

This 4th generation bank has been able to achieve the trust of all its customers by rendering conventional banking service with "Great Experience", for which it is now switching to a shariah-based service of "Banking with Faith".

Earlier, with the official permission of Bangladesh Bank, the bank has finalized all its preparations to turn its operations, based on Shariah principles. It has been converting all its previous portfolios to Islami Banking Mode in the last few weeks.

Serving its customers since 2013the bank successfully managed banking activities throughout the country. It offers a strong banking network having its footsteps around the country with highly experienced and professional bankers. The Bank has 80 Branches, 25 Sub-branches and 78 ATM Booths.























