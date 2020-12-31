PLFS depositors in trouble as none gets back money

Depositors of People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFS) are in trouble as none of them has got back his/her money even after one and a half years of the government's move to liquidate the entity.

'Since the liquidation move was taken, 12 depositors have died from various complexities without proper treatment,' People's Leasing Depositors Association (PLDA) joint-convenor Samia Binte Mahbub told Journalist on Tuesday.

Many elderly persons have lost their last resort of livelihood and social status at the old age, the period for which they saved throughout their life, she said.

A depositor, who is 85 years of age and was living on returns against lifelong savings kept in People's Leasing, said that his home assistant, who was his lone companion, left him after his failure to pay the assistant's salary.

Samia is also struggling hard and has failed to ensure admission of her kid in any school due to financial crisis. The sufferings of a large majority of depositors out of total 1,200 individual depositors, who kept their savings in People's Leasing, are almost identical, she said.

Besides the individuals, social welfare activities of Khaled Monsur Trust, a social welfare and non-profit organisation, has remained stalled as around Tk 10 crore of the trust is stuck in People's Leasing and Financial Services. Returns against the trust's fund were the only way for the Trust to support people.

The people, a couple of whom were suffering from critical diseases, were living on the grants of the Trust and they lost their last resort after the suspension of interest payments by People's Leasing, said Md Md. Tariqul Islam, who is associated with the operation of the Trust.

The depositors' miseries of the non-bank financial institution remains unattended even though the government and the Bangladesh Bank (BB) had initially mentioned that the assets of People's Leasing would be enough to pay back depositors' money.

Many of the depositors have been suffering hard as they had kept their entire savings with the entity without knowing the entity was on the verge of collapse due to massive irregularities and plundering of money by the entity's influential board members.

Although the central bank had initially announced that the government move was to heal the sufferings of the depositors and to pay their money, the pledge has remained unimplemented in the year 2020 when many of the depositors are in a deep trouble due to the coronavirus-induced economic shocks.

PK Halder, the managing director of People's Pleasing and the alleged mastermind of the swindling of money from the entity, fled the country immediately after the launch of an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

BB deputy general manager and PLFS' liquidator Md Asaduzzaman Khan told Journalist on Tuesday that around Tk 20 crore had so far been recovered from borrowers since the liquidation move was taken.

As per a special audit report carried out by Acnabin Chartered Accountants, the assets of the non-bank financial institution increased to Tk 1,811 crore from an earlier estimation of Tk 972 crore.

Although the special audit ascertained the assets of the entity, how much of it could be recovered from the defaulters is yet to be determined. Even after the significant increase in asset value, the amount would be inadequate to clear Tk 2,036 crore claims of the PLFS' depositors.

Meanwhile, a consortium of three business groups including Shamsul Alamin Group have proposed taking over People's Leasing and Financial Service.

On December 24, the High Court allowed the consortium to assess the actual situation of the entity so that they could propose how much money they would inject into the company to turn it around, said Asaduzzaman.

Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) president and Shamsul Alamin Real Estate managing director Alamgir Shamsul Alamin told Journalist that he was yet to receive the copy of the court order that allowed them to assess the actual financial state of People's Leasing.

Alamgir, however, could not mention how long it would take to complete the process if he finds it suitable taking over the NBFI. On June 26 2019, the finance ministry allowed the BB to go for liquidation of PLFS due to the entity's failure in repaying depositors' money following massive irregularities in loan disbursement.

Following a court instruction, the BB appointed its deputy general manager Asaduzzaman as PLFS liquidator and Acnabin Chartered Accountants as special auditor as part of the liquidation.

After the government's approval on the liquidation, the PLFS' depositors urged the government high ups including finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and BB governor Fazle Kabir to clear their dues by December, 2019.

