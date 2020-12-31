

BSEC lifts ban on opening branch of brokerage houses

Apparently it aims at spreading trading throughout the country and abroad but it is unclear how the safety of the trading booth and traders' interest can be protected.

The regulator has sent a letter to both the stock exchanges telling about the removal of the ban on opening of branches of the brokerage house on Wednesday.

The letter said that the directive issued by the commission on February 22, 2011 to stop all activities related to opening of branch offices of brokerage houses registered with the BSEC has been withdrawn.

Earlier, on December 13, the BSEC issued instructions on brokerage houses to set up a digital trading booth at the Union Parishad level.

The letter contains few directives of which has called for Tk100 thousands to be deposited in the stock exchange to open every booth inside the country and another for Tk1 million is to be paid for opening branch outside the country.

Account opening and closing and trading will be restricted in each booth. As per restrictions a customer can trade maximum Tk200 thousands in cash in rural areas and Tk875 thousands in municipalities and city corporations every day.

The brokerage house will take necessary steps to prevent the spread of rumors from the booth. At the regional level, one or more investment education activities have to be done before starting the business activities of the booths, the letter has mentioned in its instructions.

It further said that with the consent of the stock exchange, any stock broker can apply to the commission for digital booths. That booth must be controlled by the head office of the stock broker and not be by any third party.

Within city corporations, digital booths can be set up at municipal, union council headquarters. Besides, digital booths can be set up at the same national place outside the country. In case of setting up outside the country, approval must be taken from the commission as well as the consent of the appropriate authority.

The BSEC guidelines state that stock brokers must have the necessary structure and facilities, financial capabilities and manpower to operate digital booths.















The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has lifted ban on opening branches of stock brokerage houses and a new directive also allows opening digital share trading booths throughout the country and outside the country.Apparently it aims at spreading trading throughout the country and abroad but it is unclear how the safety of the trading booth and traders' interest can be protected.The regulator has sent a letter to both the stock exchanges telling about the removal of the ban on opening of branches of the brokerage house on Wednesday.The letter said that the directive issued by the commission on February 22, 2011 to stop all activities related to opening of branch offices of brokerage houses registered with the BSEC has been withdrawn.Earlier, on December 13, the BSEC issued instructions on brokerage houses to set up a digital trading booth at the Union Parishad level.The letter contains few directives of which has called for Tk100 thousands to be deposited in the stock exchange to open every booth inside the country and another for Tk1 million is to be paid for opening branch outside the country.Account opening and closing and trading will be restricted in each booth. As per restrictions a customer can trade maximum Tk200 thousands in cash in rural areas and Tk875 thousands in municipalities and city corporations every day.The brokerage house will take necessary steps to prevent the spread of rumors from the booth. At the regional level, one or more investment education activities have to be done before starting the business activities of the booths, the letter has mentioned in its instructions.It further said that with the consent of the stock exchange, any stock broker can apply to the commission for digital booths. That booth must be controlled by the head office of the stock broker and not be by any third party.Within city corporations, digital booths can be set up at municipal, union council headquarters. Besides, digital booths can be set up at the same national place outside the country. In case of setting up outside the country, approval must be taken from the commission as well as the consent of the appropriate authority.The BSEC guidelines state that stock brokers must have the necessary structure and facilities, financial capabilities and manpower to operate digital booths.