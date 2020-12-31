22 C-19 deaths, 1,235 cases in a day

With the deaths of 22 more people from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, the death toll from the virus in the country now stands at 7,531, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 1,235 fresh cases were reported during the period, taking the number of coronavirus cases to 5,12,496, the press releases added.

The current positivity rate is 8.11 per cent and the total positivity rate is 15.94 per cent. A total of 15,229 samples were tested at 180 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1507 people were recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,56,070.

The overall rate of people recovered as of Wednesday stands at 88.99 per cent while the death rate stands at 1.47 per cent, the release said.

Among the 22 deceased, 16 were men and six were women. One of the deceased was between 31-40 years old, four were within 41-50, six within 51-60 and 11 were above 60 years old.

Of them, 11 died in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, one each in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet and two in Mymensingh divisions.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus case on March 8 and recorded first death on March 18.








