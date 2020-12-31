Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 December, 2020, 6:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

22 C-19 deaths, 1,235 cases in a day

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

With the deaths of 22 more people from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, the death toll from the virus in the country now stands at 7,531, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 1,235 fresh cases were reported during the period, taking the number of coronavirus cases to 5,12,496, the press releases  added.
The current positivity rate is 8.11 per cent and the total positivity rate is 15.94 per cent. A total of 15,229 samples were tested at 180 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.
 As many as 1507 people were      recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,56,070.
The overall rate of people recovered as of Wednesday stands at 88.99 per cent while the death rate stands at 1.47 per cent, the release said.
Among the 22 deceased, 16 were men and six were women. One of the deceased was between 31-40 years old, four were within 41-50, six within 51-60 and 11 were above 60 years old.
Of them, 11 died  in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, one each in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet and two in Mymensingh divisions.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus case on March 8 and recorded first death on March 18.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
61pc fund embezzlement in forest projects: TIB
West Bengal reports first case of new Covid strain
US Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow
JS body for suspending air links with UK
Toma Construction fined Tk50cr
Four killed in Sylhet microbus cylinder blast
PBI asked to probe case  against Sayeed Khokon
Forex reserves now $43b


Latest News
Jatiya Press Club election today
PM launches textbook distribution on Thursday
California nurse tests positive a week after receiving vaccine
Bangladesh to get vaccines thru' India's Serum Institute in January
Parliament goes into 11th session on Jan 18
Turkish court gives 92 life sentences in 2016 coup trial
Forex reserves hit record high of over $43 billion
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Seven human skeletons stolen from Narsingdi graveyards
Israel spy Jonathan Pollard flies to Tel Aviv
Most Read News
22 more die of COVID-19, 1,235 infected
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
3 killed in Sylhet microbus cylinder explosion
Who should get the C-19 vaccine first and when is your turn?
Educationist Prof Atful Hye Shibly passes away
Alhammadi new Country Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
COVID-19: US reports first known case of highly-infectious variant
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
Sylhet microbus cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 4
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft