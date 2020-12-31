Govt plans another stimulus package of Tk 10,000 to Tk 15,000 crore

The government is going to announce another incentive package of Tk 10,000 to Tk 15,000 crore for the second wave of Covid-19. The Financial Institutions Division is working on a policy in this regard, Finance Ministry sources said.

Meanwhile, the people concerned are talking about ensuring proper structure of incentive package distribution. Because, if the structure is not right, incentives will not reach all levels and the benefits of the incentive package will not be found.

According to sources, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked the Finance Ministry and other relevant ministries and divisions to formulate another financial stimulus package keeping in mind the 'second wave' of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister issued the order at a meeting held at her official residence Ganabhaban to finalise the 8th Fifth Year Plan (2021-2025) on Wednesday.

Earlier, Prime Minister had announced an incentive package of Tk 1.21 lakh crore to keep the country's economy strong.

The people concerned have been advised to be careful about the shortcomings in the implementation of the first incentive package so that they do not recur in the implementation of the new package.

Experts say all classes of people need to be included in the package to keep the economy afloat. Otherwise, there will be no balance in the economy. For this, the entrepreneurs-business class as well as the general public such as buyers-consumers, professionals should be brought under this package.

They said the economic misfortunes can continue at least for a larger part of the current fiscal year even at the current pace of economic revival and infections. The situation may exacerbate if the country is hit with a second wave, as is being witnessed in many other countries.

Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled, former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, said if incentives are given a second time, the criteria need to be set in such a way as to include people who have really lost their jobs, those who have no business. The real benefits will not be available if the consumers are not covered under this package.

Traders and entrepreneurs say the Covid-19 effects have not abated. Although the industrialists have run the factory with incentive packages and other loans from banks, the income purchasing power of the buyers has decreased a lot. In this situation, the entrepreneurs have demanded to extend the time to repay the loan.

They said that in the past too, in some cases, it took a long time to repay the loan. Many entrepreneurs have been paying installments for a long time with this facility. The size of the installment was also small. This time Corona has been negative in all cases. As a result, if the loan repayment deadline is extended, the entrepreneur will survive and the bank will not be stuck. This can be an effective way to get back the bank's investment. In view of such application, Bangladesh Bank has hinted that the traders will have time till next March to repay the loan.

However, the FBCCI, the apex body of traders, has written to the central bank demanding extension of the loan classification deadline till June next year. However, even though there is no time till June, Bangladesh Bank sources said that they are thinking of extending the loan classification deadline till March 31.

Siddiqur Rahman, Vice President of the FBCCI said the impact of the first wave of Covid-19 on industrial trade was deadly. It has not been cut yet. In this case, the time required to extend the loan repayment period also depends on the effect of the Covid-19. Considering the current situation, we felt the need to extend the time till next June.

Bangladesh's Covid-19 death count now stands at 7,531 and the total cases of infection 512,496.

The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, set up by the United Nations, said the current pandemic might cost the world economy US$16 trillion by next summer.

But preventive measures - such as cracking down on the wildlife trade - would cost between $22 billion and $31 billion annually. It's a large sum, but a fraction of the economic cost of coping with a pandemic like the Covid-19, the report said.







