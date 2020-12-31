Video
WASA to hand over canals to DSCC today

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said Dhaka WASA would today hand over the responsibility of all DSCC area canals to the city corporation.
Sheikh Taposh said this while inaugurating a waste transfer center at DSCC Ward No 4 of Basabo on
Wednesday.
DSCC Mayor said, "After getting the responsibility of the canals, the DSCC will start drive to rescue and take necessary steps to maintain the canals."
Sheikh Taposh said, "Well-governed Dhaka is the main theme of our election manifesto. It is not possible to build a developed Dhaka without an autonomous Dhaka."
The Mayor also announced to eradicate corruption from the DSCC office and said, "No negligence, no misconduct, no embezzlement would be tolerated anymore. Our main goal is to implement the vision declared by the Prime Minister."


