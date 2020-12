Honours 4th year examinations-2019 of the National University (NU) will begin from Januray 17, 2020, which was scheduled to be held on Januray 16, 2020 due to election the local bodies.

The tests will start at 9:30am every day, said a press release. Detailed revised schedule of the examinations can be found on the NU website-(www.nu.ac.bd).