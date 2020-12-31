Video
Workshop on wildlife journalism

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Observer Desk

Wildlife Conservation Society Bangladesh Program in collaboration with the Bangladesh Forest Department organised a hands-on training workshop to improve the value of media reports and strengthen the capacity of journalists to publish accurate and comprehensive news stories on wildlife crime recently.
All together 30 journalists from the country's leading media outlets engaged in this day-long training on December28 in the capital.
Additional Secretary Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Dr Md Billal Hossain, acting editor of Daily Samakal Mustafiz Shafi spoke in the event while Dr Md Zahangir Alom, Country Representative of the WCS Bangladesh Program facilitated the training workshop.


