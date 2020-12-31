New office-bearers of Cadet College Club Limited



Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee and Md Jakaria Habib have been elected president and secretary general of cadet College Club Limited (CCCL), says a press release.The 18th annual general meeting of Cadet College Club Limited held on December 12 and election of the office-bearers for the year 2021 was held on December 19 on CCCL Purbachal premises.Other elected office-bearers are- Vice-President Md Manzur Murshed, Joint Secretary General Maj Mahbubul Haider (Retd) (for the 2nd term), Treasurer Shadhon Kumar Ray and members Ashfakul Islam (FCC), Khurshid Shahid Almeher (JCC) (for the 2nd term), Shah Ahmedul Kabir (MCC), Md. Ashik Sayeed (RCC) (for the 2nd term), Md Abdul Mannan (SCC), Maj Hasan Iqbal Mahmud (retd.) (CCR), Hassan Tawfiq Anik (BCC), Md Shahriar Mizan (PCC), Rafeza Shaheen (MGCC), Ashraful Amin Talukder (Robin) (CCC) and Brig Gen Md Mahbub Ul Alam (retd.) (OCC).