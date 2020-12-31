Online lottery admissions to public schools postponed

The government has postponed the online admission applications to public schools across the country for the upcoming academic year.

Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) confirmed the matter via an official notice issued Tuesday night.

Student enrolment from class 1-9 in government secondary schools of the country via lottery has been suspended due to a pending writ petition in the High Court (HC).

Students were set to be selected for admissions through this online lottery on Wednesday.

Prior to the pandemic situation in the country, only class-1 students were admitted in the government schools via admission lottery.

But this time due to the Coronavirus situation in the country, students of all classes between one to nine are being enrolled in schools under the education ministry trough this system.









