Road not repaired in 20 years at Pekua



Motkabanga-Sonali Bazar Road at Pekua Upazila. photo: observer

This is about five-kilometre (km) long, ranging from Kazir Market to Sonali Bazar. It is now a deplorable road.

For the last 20 years, the road has been awaiting repairing. About 5,000 people are using this road. But their suffering is increasing gradually.

Locals said, the suffering level has turned acute recently.

In 1999, the road was developed with brick soiling by Local Government Engineering Department (LGED). After one year, the road got abolished due to flood and other natural calamities. Since then it has not been developed ever.

At present, due to negligence of the LGED and local public representatives, the condition of the road has been so worse that its bricks are lying scattered here and there. It is now in existential crisis.

Not only common people, but also students of school, madrassa and college are using this road. In the rainy season, the road turns so worse.

Trader Zafar Alam and Nurul Amin said, once, small vehicles were plying through this road. Now the transport plying has been suspended. "It is difficult to walk even," he added.

Principal of Pekua Kingston School and an inhabitant of Mognama Nurul Amin and Krishak League leader Badiul Alam said, if the road is repaired, communication between west and east localities will be easy. "We want quick repairing," they demanded.

Union members Nurul Azim and Khorshedul Islam said, the road is very important. Twenty years back, bricks were soiled over it, they pointed out. But deluge has devastated it, they referred.

Now, it takes more than one hour to go to the upazila via Fultala. If it is repaired, it will take 15 minutes.

Acting General Secretary of Mognama Union Awami League Hasem said, public representatives gave only assurance of repairing.

Union Chairman Sharafat Ullh Chowdhury Wasim said, the road will be repaired soon.

Engineer of LGED in Pejua Jahedul Islam Chowdhury said, if there is government budget, the road will, of course, be repaired.













