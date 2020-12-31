Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 December, 2020, 6:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Road not repaired in 20 years at Pekua

Suffering of 5,000 Mognama people turns acute

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

Motkabanga-Sonali Bazar Road at Pekua Upazila. photo: observer

Motkabanga-Sonali Bazar Road at Pekua Upazila. photo: observer

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR, Dec 30: Motkabanga-Sonali Bazar Road at Mognama Union of the Pekua Upazila in  the district needs urgent    repairing.
This is about five-kilometre (km) long, ranging from Kazir Market to Sonali Bazar. It is now a deplorable road.     
For the last 20 years, the road has been awaiting repairing. About 5,000 people are using this road. But their suffering is increasing gradually.
Locals said, the suffering level has turned acute recently.
In 1999, the road was developed with brick soiling by Local Government Engineering Department (LGED). After one year, the road got abolished due to flood and other natural calamities. Since then it has not been developed ever.
At present, due to negligence of the LGED and local public representatives, the condition of the road has been so worse that its bricks are lying scattered here and there. It is now in existential    crisis.
Not only common people, but also students of school, madrassa and college are using this road. In the rainy season, the road turns so worse.
Trader Zafar Alam and Nurul Amin said, once, small vehicles were plying through this road. Now the transport plying has been suspended. "It is difficult to walk even," he added.
Principal of Pekua Kingston School and an inhabitant of Mognama Nurul Amin and Krishak League leader Badiul Alam said, if the road is repaired, communication between west and east localities will be easy. "We want quick repairing," they demanded.
Union members Nurul Azim and Khorshedul Islam said, the road is very important. Twenty years back, bricks were soiled over it, they pointed out. But deluge has devastated it, they referred.
Now, it takes more than one hour to go to the upazila via Fultala. If it is repaired, it will take 15 minutes.
Acting General Secretary of Mognama Union Awami League Hasem said, public representatives gave only assurance of repairing.
Union Chairman Sharafat Ullh Chowdhury Wasim said, the road will be repaired soon.
Engineer of LGED in Pejua Jahedul Islam Chowdhury said, if there is government budget, the road will, of course, be repaired.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blankets, warm clothes distributed
To mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Two found dead in two districts
Tapon takes over charge of Feni Zila Parishad chairman
One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division
3 killed in Manikganj road mishaps
A Liberation War monument 'Chetanya Swadhinata' was opened at the Police Lines in Gazipur
Croplands in Rajshahi lose fertility for reckless use of salt


Latest News
Jatiya Press Club election today
PM launches textbook distribution on Thursday
California nurse tests positive a week after receiving vaccine
Bangladesh to get vaccines thru' India's Serum Institute in January
Parliament goes into 11th session on Jan 18
Turkish court gives 92 life sentences in 2016 coup trial
Forex reserves hit record high of over $43 billion
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Seven human skeletons stolen from Narsingdi graveyards
Israel spy Jonathan Pollard flies to Tel Aviv
Most Read News
22 more die of COVID-19, 1,235 infected
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
3 killed in Sylhet microbus cylinder explosion
Who should get the C-19 vaccine first and when is your turn?
Educationist Prof Atful Hye Shibly passes away
Alhammadi new Country Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
COVID-19: US reports first known case of highly-infectious variant
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
Sylhet microbus cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 4
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft