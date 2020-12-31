Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 December, 2020, 6:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Couple killed as train hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, Dec 30: A man and his wife were killed and two of their family members injured as a freight train hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Shasangachha Rail Crossing in the city on Wednesday     morning.
The deceased was identified as the Farid Munsi, 70, a resident of Gazaria Village in Debidwar Upazila of the district, and his wife wife Peyara Begum, 55.
The deceased's daughter Akhi Akter, 16, and nephew auto-rickshaw driver Rakibul, 30, were injured in the accident.
Local sources said a Dhaka-bound train coming from Chattogram hit a passenger-laden auto-rickshaw in the rail crossing near Cumilla Railway Station at around 6:45am, leaving its four passengers seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Farid dead, and referred the other injured to Dhaka following the deterioration of their condition.
Peyara Begum, later, died on the way to Dhaka.
The injured are now admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka.
It was learnt that Farid Munsi was going to the hospital from Debidwar to visit a doctor and also for some medical test.
Railway Police Outpost On-duty Officer Md Ismail Hossain Siraji confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blankets, warm clothes distributed
To mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Two found dead in two districts
Tapon takes over charge of Feni Zila Parishad chairman
One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division
3 killed in Manikganj road mishaps
A Liberation War monument 'Chetanya Swadhinata' was opened at the Police Lines in Gazipur
Croplands in Rajshahi lose fertility for reckless use of salt


Latest News
Jatiya Press Club election today
PM launches textbook distribution on Thursday
California nurse tests positive a week after receiving vaccine
Bangladesh to get vaccines thru' India's Serum Institute in January
Parliament goes into 11th session on Jan 18
Turkish court gives 92 life sentences in 2016 coup trial
Forex reserves hit record high of over $43 billion
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Seven human skeletons stolen from Narsingdi graveyards
Israel spy Jonathan Pollard flies to Tel Aviv
Most Read News
22 more die of COVID-19, 1,235 infected
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
3 killed in Sylhet microbus cylinder explosion
Who should get the C-19 vaccine first and when is your turn?
Educationist Prof Atful Hye Shibly passes away
Alhammadi new Country Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
COVID-19: US reports first known case of highly-infectious variant
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
Sylhet microbus cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 4
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft