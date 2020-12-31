Couple killed as train hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Dec 30: A man and his wife were killed and two of their family members injured as a freight train hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Shasangachha Rail Crossing in the city on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as the Farid Munsi, 70, a resident of Gazaria Village in Debidwar Upazila of the district, and his wife wife Peyara Begum, 55.

The deceased's daughter Akhi Akter, 16, and nephew auto-rickshaw driver Rakibul, 30, were injured in the accident.

Local sources said a Dhaka-bound train coming from Chattogram hit a passenger-laden auto-rickshaw in the rail crossing near Cumilla Railway Station at around 6:45am, leaving its four passengers seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Farid dead, and referred the other injured to Dhaka following the deterioration of their condition.

Peyara Begum, later, died on the way to Dhaka.

The injured are now admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka.

It was learnt that Farid Munsi was going to the hospital from Debidwar to visit a doctor and also for some medical test.

Railway Police Outpost On-duty Officer Md Ismail Hossain Siraji confirmed the incident.





