Sugarcane supply by Setabganj Mills begins

BOCHAGANJ, DINAJPUR, Dec 30: Sugarcane supply by Setabganj Sugar Mills in Bochaganj Upazila of the district has begun.

Following the government instruction, the sugar mills here started supplying sugarcanes to Thakurgaon Sugar Mills from Sadamahal Sugarcane Centre on Sunday.

Bochaganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Chanda Pal, Setabganj Sugar Mills Managing Director ASM Zakir Hossain, General Manager (GM) (Agriculture) Chitta Ranjan Das, GM (Administration) Sadiq Masud, GM (Farm) Ayub Ali, GM (CP) Belayet Hossain, Administrative Officer Dhirendra Nath Roy and Assistant Accounts Officer Shamim Azad, among others, were present in the programme.

Besides, the sugarcane supplying activities also started from Chintamani, Bairchuna, Nafanagar,Phutkibari, Sundarbans, Bhadga, Bhushi Bandar, Kasha, and Kasha in the upazila at the same time.