Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 December, 2020, 6:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

New body of Khulna Press Club formed

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

The newly elected president of Khulna Press Club (M), GS (L) and treasurer. photo: observer

The newly elected president of Khulna Press Club (M), GS (L) and treasurer. photo: observer

KHULNA, Dec 30: S M Zahid Hossain  of  The Daily Observer  has been elected president (unopposed) and Hasan Ahmed Molla of Daily Tathya has been elected general secretary at the annual general election of Khulna Press Club (KPC) for the next tenure.
The newly office-bearers have been elected in the annual election to KPC
for the next one year term. The election was held on Wednesday from 9am to 1pm at the Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium in the city.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) and Chairman of the Election Commission Sadikur Rahman declared the result in the afternoon.
Mostofa Zamal Poplu of Masranga Television and Tariqul Islam Tuhin of Somoy Television have been elected vice-presidents while Munshi Md Mahbub Alam Sohag of Daily Desh Sanjog has been elected unopposed vice-president. Bimol Saha of Daily Probaha has been elected treasurer.
Sohrab Hossain of Daily Janmobhumi has been elected joint secretary (unopposed) while Maksudur Rahman of News-24, Mahbubur Rahman of banglanews24.com and Nur Hasan Jony of Daily Tathya have been elected assistant secretaries.
S M Nazrul Islam (Daily Azker Tathya), Habibur Rahman (Daily Tathya), Mostofa Sarwar (Daily Probartan), Sohel Mahmud (Daily Purbanchal ), Mozammel Haque Howlader (Desh Sangjog), Anis Uddin (Dainik Janmobhumi)  have been elected unopposed members while Amirul Islam (DBC Television), Shah Alam (Protidiner Sangbad)  and Sohel Mahmud (Daily Purbanchal) have been elected members.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blankets, warm clothes distributed
To mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Two found dead in two districts
Tapon takes over charge of Feni Zila Parishad chairman
One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division
3 killed in Manikganj road mishaps
A Liberation War monument 'Chetanya Swadhinata' was opened at the Police Lines in Gazipur
Croplands in Rajshahi lose fertility for reckless use of salt


Latest News
Jatiya Press Club election today
PM launches textbook distribution on Thursday
California nurse tests positive a week after receiving vaccine
Bangladesh to get vaccines thru' India's Serum Institute in January
Parliament goes into 11th session on Jan 18
Turkish court gives 92 life sentences in 2016 coup trial
Forex reserves hit record high of over $43 billion
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Seven human skeletons stolen from Narsingdi graveyards
Israel spy Jonathan Pollard flies to Tel Aviv
Most Read News
22 more die of COVID-19, 1,235 infected
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
3 killed in Sylhet microbus cylinder explosion
Who should get the C-19 vaccine first and when is your turn?
Educationist Prof Atful Hye Shibly passes away
Alhammadi new Country Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
COVID-19: US reports first known case of highly-infectious variant
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
Sylhet microbus cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 4
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft