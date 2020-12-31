New body of Khulna Press Club formed



The newly elected president of Khulna Press Club (M), GS (L) and treasurer. photo: observer

KHULNA, Dec 30: S M Zahid Hossain of The Daily Observer has been elected president (unopposed) and Hasan Ahmed Molla of Daily Tathya has been elected general secretary at the annual general election of Khulna Press Club (KPC) for the next tenure.The newly office-bearers have been elected in the annual election to KPCfor the next one year term. The election was held on Wednesday from 9am to 1pm at the Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium in the city.Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) and Chairman of the Election Commission Sadikur Rahman declared the result in the afternoon.Mostofa Zamal Poplu of Masranga Television and Tariqul Islam Tuhin of Somoy Television have been elected vice-presidents while Munshi Md Mahbub Alam Sohag of Daily Desh Sanjog has been elected unopposed vice-president. Bimol Saha of Daily Probaha has been elected treasurer.Sohrab Hossain of Daily Janmobhumi has been elected joint secretary (unopposed) while Maksudur Rahman of News-24, Mahbubur Rahman of banglanews24.com and Nur Hasan Jony of Daily Tathya have been elected assistant secretaries.S M Nazrul Islam (Daily Azker Tathya), Habibur Rahman (Daily Tathya), Mostofa Sarwar (Daily Probartan), Sohel Mahmud (Daily Purbanchal ), Mozammel Haque Howlader (Desh Sangjog), Anis Uddin (Dainik Janmobhumi) have been elected unopposed members while Amirul Islam (DBC Television), Shah Alam (Protidiner Sangbad) and Sohel Mahmud (Daily Purbanchal) have been elected members.