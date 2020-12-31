Minor girl raped at Kaliganj

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Dec 30: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Uttarkhalapara Village in the upazila in the afternoon.

Accused Sujan Sheikh, 30, is a battery-run three-wheeler driver.

The victim's father said Sujan took his daughter to an abandoned house in a jungle in the area when she went to a local field to dry clothes under sun.

He showed her inappropriate video contents and raped her there.

Hearing the girl's cry for help, the victim's father went there, but the accused managed fled the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj Police Station AKM Mizanul Haque confirmed the matter, adding that the minor child was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for medical test.







