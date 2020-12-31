Video
Home Countryside

People suffer for traffic jam at Raipura rail-crossing

Illegal structures, unplanned parking behind congestion

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

Traffic congestion at Shreerampur Rail Crossing in Raipura Upazila. photo: observer

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Dec 30: Traffic jam at the Shreerampur rail-crossing area in Raipura Upazila of the district is vitiating public life.
According to witnesses, the unabated traffic congestion is being created every day due to illegal installations and unplanned parking of CNG and other auto-rickshaws. The traffic mess is now the regular phenomenon in the crossing area. But there are no effective measures by the authorities.
Requesting anonymity, a number of commutes said, because of negligence by the authorities, the traffic jam occurs.
Upazila Parishad is located in the rail-crossing area. Yet the  rail-crossing connecting road is too narrow to handle traffic system, they added.
Some victims complained, one year back, authorities took  measures against the persons responsible. Then few illegal installations were demolished; parking of CNG and other auto-rickshaws was removed. But, after few months, they took possession again. Initiatives were also taken by others to ease the traffic mess. But all measures bogged down.
Mayor of Raipura Pourasabha Md. Jamal Molla said, the left side of the rail-crossing has been demolished. Two persons have been deployed to handle traffic system, he added. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Shafikul Islam said, no initiative has been taken in this regard; But a measure will  be taken soon  against illegal installations and parking of CNG and other auto-rickshaws.


