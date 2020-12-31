Video
latest
Home Sports

Walton Federation Cup

Abahani takes Mohammedan into quarters beating Muktijoddha

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Sports Reporter

A crucial moment of the match between Dhaka Abahani and Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in the Federation Cup football at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. photo: BFF

Dhaka Abahani had finished the group round as champion of Group-D winning the Wednesday match against Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 2-1 in the Federation Cup football at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
But Mohammedan Sporting Club, another group rival or more specifically the archrival of the sky blue outfits definitely ripened the win of its foe as Abahani's win in the match made Muktis' elimination certain from the group round. It is not surprising that Mohammedan would not like to see its all time rival lose the match, especially when the result is linked to own fate.  
The all reds begin the group round losing in the first match to Mohammedan by 4-1 previously. Mohammedan, on the other hand, suffered a 3-0 defeat to Dhaka Abahani in its first match.
After the match on Wednesday, Dhaka Abahani had six points while Mohammedan got three and Muktijoddha zero.
In the match, the sky blues went ahead with a 30-minute goal of Afghan scorer Masih Saighani who recently joined Abahani and the second goal was netted by Haitian scorer Kervens Fils Belfort.
The all reds could not level the margin but they did manage to reduce the margin three minute before the long whistle with a goal of Rohit Sarkar.
Now, Group-A champion Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will meet Group-C runner-up Chittagong Abahani in the first quarterfinal match on Friday at 4:00pm at the same venue.





