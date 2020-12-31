Newbie galore in West Indian squads for Bangladesh tour

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced ODI and Test squads ahead of Bangladesh tour with ample of laypersons since frontline combatants have been reluctant to tour amidst threat for Corona virus.

Players who decided to skip the tour are: Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to personal reasons.

In absence of regular skipper Holder, the Test squad will be led by the experienced Kraigg Brathwaite, with Jermaine Blackwood as vice-captain. Former Trinidad & Tobago and West Indies A team captain, Jason Mohammed, will lead the ODI team with Sunil Ambris as vice-captain, says a media release conveyed by the CWI.

Kavem Hodge, the right-handed top-order batsman, has earned a maiden call-up in the Test squad; while left-handed opener Shayne Moseley and all-rounder Kyle Mayers will be touring in the Test squad for the first time, after making trips to England and New Zealand as reserves this year. Mayers made his T20I debut against New Zealand last month. Two players have earned their first call-ups for the ODI squad - Akeal Hosein, a left-arm spinner allrounder; and Kjorn Ottley, a left-handed top-order batsman.

West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka. Red-ball games are the part of World Test Championship. Caribbean players are due in Dhaka on January 10 and the series will run until February 15.

Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican.

ODI Squad: Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.









