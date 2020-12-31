PM gives Tk 100m to Shishu Hospital

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided financial assistance worth Tk 100 million to Dhaka Shishu (Children) Hospital.

MM Imrul Kayes, assistant press secretary to the prime minister, said the funds will go towards ensuring free medical care for children with congenital heart diseases without needing to undergo surgery.

Prime Minister's Office Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah on behalf of Hasina handed over the cheque to the hospital's Director Syed Shafi Ahmed on Wednesday.

The hospital has been run as an autonomous institution since its inception in 1977. Earlier this year, the cabinet approved a proposal to merge Dhaka Shishu Hospital and Bangladesh Institue of Child Health.

-bdnews24.com








