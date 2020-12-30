Viqarunnisa Principal Faugia Rezwan made OSD



Guardians waiting in front of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College at Baily Road in the capital on Tuesday to submit their wards admission forms amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At the same time, Duaripara Government College Principal Kamrun Nahar has been made new principal of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

The Ministry of Education made the changes through two separate gazette notifications on Tuesday, saying the orders will be effective immediately.

Education cadre official Faugia was appointed to the post on deputation last year.

An education ministry official said the decision was taken in the face of various allegations of irregularities against Faugia. -Agencies







The principal of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Faugia Rezwan has been attached to the Secondary and Higher Education Division with the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on Tuesday.At the same time, Duaripara Government College Principal Kamrun Nahar has been made new principal of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.The Ministry of Education made the changes through two separate gazette notifications on Tuesday, saying the orders will be effective immediately.Education cadre official Faugia was appointed to the post on deputation last year.An education ministry official said the decision was taken in the face of various allegations of irregularities against Faugia. -Agencies