AL to celebrate Victory Day of Democracy today

Awami League (AL) will celebrate the Victory Day of Democracy today (December 30) commemorating two years of the 11th general elections where the party secured a third successive term in office by a landslide victory.

Dhaka North City AL will organize a discussion event at 11:00am at Krishibid Institution auditorium in the capital where party General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other senior leaders of AL will attend.

On the other hand,

Dhaka South City unit of the party will organize a discussion event at 3:00pm at the party's central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and other central leaders will attend the programme.

Besides, Bangladesh Awami Swechchhasebak League, an associate body of AL, will arrange a discussion programme at 3:00pm at the Institute of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB) at Kakrail in the capital.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim will attend the programme.

However, the programmes will be organized maintaining health guideline.

Earlier at a press conference, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said the day would be celebrated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.







