HSC results in first week of Jan, next SSC exams in June, HSC in Aug: Dipu Moni

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exam results will be published in the first week of January, Education Minister Dipu Moni said in an online conference on Tuesday.

'HSC result is ready and now we are waiting for the promulgation of an ordinance to give legal protection to the result,' Dipu Moni said, adding that the promulgation of the ordinance was under process.

Results of the 1,365,789 candidates under 11 education boards would be published based on an evaluation method developed by a technical committee formed by the Education Ministry.

The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Junior School Certificate (JSC) examinations would be considered for determining the results of an HSC examinee. The scheduled HSC and equivalent examinations were cancelled on October 7 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In October, the Education Ministry formed a seven-member technical committee, headed by Additional Secretary of the Ministry Nazmul Haque Khan, for developing a method of evaluating students based on their previous SSC and JSC results.

The HSC batch of 2020 would be the first batch of students who will get certificates without sitting for an examination as for the first time in the history of the country a public examination was cancelled.

Minister Dipu Moni also said they were planning to hold the upcoming Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2021 academic year in June and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations in July or August respectively if the Covid situation returns to normal.

She added that in association with the education boards the National Curriculum and Textbook Board was customising the syllabuses for both SSC and HSC fixing the core subjects and expected skills students are required to learn.

Dipu Moni said the book distribution on January 1 every year has become a festival. However, due to the ongoing Covid situation, book festivals will not be held across the country this year.

The books will be distributed in 12 days to students in their respective schools. Students of every class will go to their educational institution in batches for three days to collect their new books.

On December 31, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the book distribution programme for the next academic year, the Minister added.

The reviewed syllabuses will be published on January 15, she also added.

"We are expecting to open limited classes for the SSC and HSC candidates from February to April to teach them the lessons of the revised syllabuses," Dipu said.

The educational institutions in the county remained closed since March 16 due to coronavirus crisis.





