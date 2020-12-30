

Ex-DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon, 6 others sued

Md Delwar Hossain, President of Businessmen and Owners' Association of Fulbaria City Supermarket-2 in Gulistan, filed the case with the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ashek Imam on Tuesday.

The court fixed December 30 (Wednesday) to deliver its order over the issue.

In the case statement, Delwar Hossain said Sayed Khokon and six others took around Tk 34.89 crore from

him and 26 other businessmen in the name of 'allocating shops at the market's Block-A' between June 21, 2015 and September 29, 2019.

"Former DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon and other accused allocated shops, which were constructed violating the original design of Fulbaria City Super Market. But now, the shops are being demolished for violating the original design of the market," Delwar further stated in the case statement.

The six others accused are Md Yusuf Ali Sardar, former chief revenue officer of the city corporation, Md Mazed, former deputy assistant engineer of the city corporation, and their assistants Kamrul Hassan, Helena Akter, Atiqur Rahman Swapan and Md Walid.

Meanwhile, In a press release issued on the day, former mayor Sayeed Khokon said the incumbent DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is playing a dirty game. It is tarnishing the image of himself as well as the party (Awami League).











