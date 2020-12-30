30 C-19 deaths, 1,181 infections in 24 hrs

The country saw 30 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the death toll from the virus to 7,509, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 1,181 people have tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 511,261.

Besides, 1,245 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 454,563 with an 88.91 per cent recovery rate,

A total of 14,588 samples were tested at 167 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,199,115 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 8.10 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 15.98 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

Among the 30, Nineteen were men and 11 were women. They all died at different hospitals across the country. Of them, 19 died in Dhaka, six in Chattogram, three in Khulna, one each in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.

The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 1,783,861 lives and infected 81,761,237 people across the world till Tuesday, according to Worldometers. As many as 57,901,921 people have recovered from Covid-19.

The US has recorded the most cases since the start of the pandemic with 19,781,718 followed by India with 10,224,797 and Brazil with 7,506,890.

Meanwhile, as many as 343,182 people died from Covid-19 so far in the US. Brazil has the world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, after the US and India. Brazil reported 191,641 deaths from Covid-19 while death toll in India reached 148,190.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.





