Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:23 PM
1800 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char in 5 navy ships

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Nurul Amin

The second batch of Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char in Hatiya upazila of Noakhali from Chattogram by Navy ships on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

CHATTOGRAM Dec 29: The second batch of around 1800 Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char, an island in the Bay of Bengal, on Tuesday afternoon.
They arrived in Chattogram on Monday night from Ukhiya refugee camps under Cox's Bazar district and left for Bhsan Char around 9:00am on Tuesday.
According to refugee camp sources, nearly 1800 refugees gathered at the transit site at Ukhiya from different camps on Monday morning. They left Ukhiya on board 30 buses at around 1:00 pm and 6:00 in two groups.  
The Rohingyas spent the night at BAF Shaheen School and College transit camp in Chattogram and left for Bhasan Char around 9:00am in five navy ships.
As part of the government plan for relocating one lakh Rohingyas to Bhasan Char, the first batch reached the island on December 4.  Six ships of Bangladesh Navy and one Army ship carried a total of 1,642 Rohingyas      from Ukhiya refugee camps  To Bhasan Char
In 2018, the government made plans to relocate a portion of the 1.1 million forcibly-displaced Rohingya people living in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar district to Bhasan Char in Hatiya upazila of Noakhali.
The government has set up 120 cluster villages on 13,000 acres of the island to accommodate more than 100,000  Rohingyas at a cost of over Tk 23 billion.
Bhasan Char currently shelters around 300 Rohingya, who were rescued from sea on their way to Malaysia.
On September 5, a delegation of 40 Rohingya refugees from Cox's Bazar camps visited Bhasan Char. Upon their return, some Rohingya expressed interest in moving to Bhasan Char, according to government officials.
However, the UNHCR and other international organisations have maintained distance from the government's initiative of relocating Rohingyas to Bhasan Char.
In a statement on Wednesday, the United Nations said it has not been involved in preparations for this movement or the identification of the refugees and has limited information on the overall relocation exercise.
The UN called on Bangladesh to ensure that the Rohingya people are able to make a 'free and informed decision' about relocating to Bhasan Char.
The Human Rights Watch also urged the government to stop relocating the Rohingya refugees to Bhashan Char.

