Court orders confiscation of PK Halder’s flats in Dhaka, land at Rupganj

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday ordered attachment of two flats in Dhanmondi and six acres of land at Rupganj owned by Proshanta Kumar Halder (PK Halder) former

managing director of NRB Global Bank in a graft case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order, said ACC prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

On Tuesday Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Md Salauddin, also the Investigation Officer, prayed before the court to confiscate the above mentioned properties.

On January 8 this year, the anti-graft body filed a case against PK Halder on charge of illegally amassing wealth worth Tk 275 crore.

ACC appealed to the Interpol through Home Ministry to bring back PK Halder. On the basis of an ACC appeal, Interpol wanted all records of International Criminal Organisation (Interpol).

Many clients of International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL) accused PK Halder of amassing and laundering Tk 1,500 crore of the company and allegation of laundering Tk 3,600 crore was brought against him .

On November 19, the High Court has wanted to know about the steps taken to arrest Proshanta Kumar Halder, also known as PK Halder, former managing director of NRB Global Bank.

Earlier on October 21, the High Court ordered the law enforcing agencies to arrest PK Halder immediately upon his return to Bangladesh.

On September 7, PK Halder, the disgraced director of ILFSL, filed an appeal before the High Court seeking security on his return to the country.

PK Haldar, who fled to Canada after amassing and siphoning the money, said in his appeal that he wanted to return to help recover the amassed money of ILFSL and sought security for his safety on return.







