Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Honey hunting makes many farmers happy in Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

RAJSHAHI, Dec 29: Many people have changed their fortunes through honey harvesting ventures after the best uses of existing natural resources in the region including its vast Barind tract.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Shamsul Haque said honey farming has gained popularity in the region as many people attained success through commercial honey harvesting.
He added that honey bee rearing in mustard farming fields is very much helpful for proper fertilization of the crop. So, the DAE always inspires and motivates the farmers to this end after adopting special projects.
Prof Redwanur Rahman of the Institute of Environmental Sciences in Rajshahi University told BSS honey farmers need more technological support, financial assistance and a sound marketing system for making their business more profitable.
Like the previous years, the harvesters have set up honey collecting boxes at different areas this season.
Due to its economic value, the number of honey harvesters in mustard farming fields is increasing gradually as the composite farming is being adjudged as lucrative means of boosting mustard yield in the region.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Honey hunting makes many farmers happy in Rajshahi
Covid-19 cases cross 30,000 mark in Ctg
Obituary
JU bans 31st night celebration on campus
Sale of warm clothes gearing up as mercury starts falling
CUET holds academic council meet
22 gold bars recovered from Biman
Chest physician AKM Shamsul Huq dies


Latest News
Sylhet car cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to 4
Couple killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Alhammadi new County Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
First US Congress member dies of COVID-19
West Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain
Man killed, 3 of his family members hurt as train hits auto-rickshaw
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
NRB Global Bank opens Islami Banking sub-branch in Dhaka's Wari
Most Read News
One killed in gunfight on M'singh border
Ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon sued for 'misappropriating' Tk 34cr
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
2nd group of Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhashan Char
SSC in June, HSC July or August
320 kgs of jatka seized in Pirojpur
Barrister Taposh doing dirty things: Sayeed Khokon
Uranium worth Tk 55cr seized in Dhaka, 3 held
Bhola Press Club gets new committee
30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,181 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft