Honey hunting makes many farmers happy in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 29: Many people have changed their fortunes through honey harvesting ventures after the best uses of existing natural resources in the region including its vast Barind tract.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Shamsul Haque said honey farming has gained popularity in the region as many people attained success through commercial honey harvesting.

He added that honey bee rearing in mustard farming fields is very much helpful for proper fertilization of the crop. So, the DAE always inspires and motivates the farmers to this end after adopting special projects.

Prof Redwanur Rahman of the Institute of Environmental Sciences in Rajshahi University told BSS honey farmers need more technological support, financial assistance and a sound marketing system for making their business more profitable.

Like the previous years, the harvesters have set up honey collecting boxes at different areas this season.

Due to its economic value, the number of honey harvesters in mustard farming fields is increasing gradually as the composite farming is being adjudged as lucrative means of boosting mustard yield in the region. -BSS