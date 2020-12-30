Video
Covid-19 cases cross 30,000 mark in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 29: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in the district crossed 30,000 marks as 211 more new cases were diagnosed with the lethal virus after testing 1817 samples in seven COVID-19 laboratories in the last 24 hours till Tuesday.
"The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 30,090 in Chattogram district till today," Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.
Among the newly detected patients, 169 are from Chattogram city and 42 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the death toll from the virus rose to 354 with two fatalities reported afresh in the last 24 hours.
A total of 29,001 coronavirus patients have so far recovered from Covid-19 and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 96.38 percent in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.
The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutives real-time PCR tests were found negative, he said.
Besides, 1,343 patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city.    -BSS


