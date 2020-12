Syed Abdul Mabub Kochi, General Manager of Ibrahim Securities Ltd, father of Syed Ashique Mohammad, public relation officer of United Commercial Bank and a resident of Green Road , passed away at a local hospital in Dhaka on December 28 at 5:00pm.

He was 68. He left behind his wife, two sons, two daughters -in-law and two grandchildren and a host of well-wishers. All are requested to pray for the departed soul.