Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JU bans 31st night celebration on campus

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
JU Correspondent

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University have imposed restrictions on 31st night celebration on the eve of New Year 2021 this year on the campus amid COVID-19 outbreak.
An office order signed by the university's acting registrar Rahima Kaniz on Monday said that no camp firing, cultural program would be allowed on the campus and all campus surrounded shops must close their doors before the evening on the day.
The authorities also have taken proper security measures ahead of New Year celebrations such as imposing restriction on mass gathering, showdown and the outsider's entry during the day, the notice reads.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Honey hunting makes many farmers happy in Rajshahi
Covid-19 cases cross 30,000 mark in Ctg
Obituary
JU bans 31st night celebration on campus
Sale of warm clothes gearing up as mercury starts falling
CUET holds academic council meet
22 gold bars recovered from Biman
Chest physician AKM Shamsul Huq dies


Latest News
Sylhet car cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to 4
Couple killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Alhammadi new County Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
First US Congress member dies of COVID-19
West Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain
Man killed, 3 of his family members hurt as train hits auto-rickshaw
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
NRB Global Bank opens Islami Banking sub-branch in Dhaka's Wari
Most Read News
One killed in gunfight on M'singh border
Ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon sued for 'misappropriating' Tk 34cr
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
2nd group of Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhashan Char
SSC in June, HSC July or August
320 kgs of jatka seized in Pirojpur
Barrister Taposh doing dirty things: Sayeed Khokon
Uranium worth Tk 55cr seized in Dhaka, 3 held
Bhola Press Club gets new committee
30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,181 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft