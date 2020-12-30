JU bans 31st night celebration on campus

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University have imposed restrictions on 31st night celebration on the eve of New Year 2021 this year on the campus amid COVID-19 outbreak.

An office order signed by the university's acting registrar Rahima Kaniz on Monday said that no camp firing, cultural program would be allowed on the campus and all campus surrounded shops must close their doors before the evening on the day.

The authorities also have taken proper security measures ahead of New Year celebrations such as imposing restriction on mass gathering, showdown and the outsider's entry during the day, the notice reads.







