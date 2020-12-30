Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Parliamentary health watchdog remains inactive

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Parliamentary health watchdog remains inactive

Parliamentary health watchdog remains inactive

Since Bangladesh was confronted with an unprecedented health emergency triggered by the Corona pandemic, a parliamentary watchdog was formed in January 2019. Since its formation, the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) body met only six times, according to media reports. Moreover, the committee utterly failed to show any visible progress in their activities. As a result, it could not ensure accountability and transparency within the health ministry. Therefore, healthcare services remain under strain, exposing corruption and mismanagement in this sector.

However, according to JS procedure rules, a standing committee must meet at least once a month. The reason behind this sluggishness is because of sheer indifference.

Currently, there are 39 parliamentary standing committees that are supposed to examine bills, review different activities of the ministry concerned, enquire into irregularities, and make recommendations. But this particular body didn't make any significant move.

While asked about the reason, committee chairman rather ludicrously said that he couldn't hold meetings because the committee members live in different locations. He also added that, after holding a meeting on March 24, they had fixed a date for the next meeting; but that could not happen due to the countrywide shutdown from March to May.

It is important to note that, till now more than 7,300 people have died with Covid-19 and more than half a million are infected in the country. Hundreds of new cases are still being detected every day. Under such ominous circumstances, the JS body's performance is truly frustrating. On top of that, the government's initial mismanagement and irregularities made the battle against Corona more difficult.

Misappropriation of funds while procuring medical equipment has become a common phenomenon. Fraudulent activities by different hospitals over C-19 tests and resignation of former director general of Directorate General of Health Services have complicated the situation. Unfortunately, none of these incidents could draw attention of the health watchdog.

Apparently, the standing committee is quite inactive and ineffective to tackle the ongoing crisis in the health sector. We are shocked to see the passiveness of the committee. During this time of a national health crisis, the JS body should have handled its responsibilities more sincerely and professionally. As the government is procuring vaccines and taking preparations to launch a countrywide vaccination programme, the role of the JS body becomes even more crucial.

We hope that the committee members will wake up and show diligence in the upcoming days and contribute in our collective battle against the pandemic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Parliamentary health watchdog remains inactive
Reforming land laws crucial to stop land grabbing
Now a new Corona variant targets our children
Border killing: Promises are made to be broken
Country ranks better in Cyber Security Index
Divorce rate shoots up at alarming rate
Plastic pollution chokes Buriganga  
Ensure proper vaccine management in advance


Latest News
Sylhet car cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to 4
Couple killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Alhammadi new County Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
First US Congress member dies of COVID-19
West Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain
Man killed, 3 of his family members hurt as train hits auto-rickshaw
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
NRB Global Bank opens Islami Banking sub-branch in Dhaka's Wari
Most Read News
One killed in gunfight on M'singh border
Ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon sued for 'misappropriating' Tk 34cr
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
2nd group of Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhashan Char
SSC in June, HSC July or August
320 kgs of jatka seized in Pirojpur
Barrister Taposh doing dirty things: Sayeed Khokon
Uranium worth Tk 55cr seized in Dhaka, 3 held
Bhola Press Club gets new committee
30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,181 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft