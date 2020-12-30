

Scotch violence and repression against women



The advertisements of law should reach everyone, and awareness about its consequences can create permanent fear in the mind of criminals. Any form of punishment which is carried out in the shortest possible time has to be conveyed to all by the media. The incidence of eve-teasing, pornography, and rape perpetrator's showing off their strength by blackmailing has become a way of humiliating women. Meanwhile, victims, their relatives are alleged to be not being strict with their children.



After arrest, the accused confession of rape is becoming a routine affair. This has become a day to day matter. Are we falling behind and trying not to see immediate exemplary punishments? From where the criminals are getting the courage to show off which they know to be a punishable offence? Answers to this question can be of various types, are we carrying that attitude from our family. From childhood, a male child is pampered as if he is above all and he is the boss! Male chauvinism, the culture of impunity has become a vogue to some families.



Rape is a social evil that has reached explosive proportions. It has ruined many lives and continues to do so at a frantic pace. No one is immune, and age is no bar. From infants to senior citizens, rape has become a symbol of power in an iniquitous world. The tragedy is that most rapes are perpetrated by close persons. Though rape occurs in all social groups, no one is immune. A molester need not necessarily be a sleazy character. He may be well educated, well-groomed and have a high standing in society. Are we losing that divine touch, being replaced with a cultural curse, the curse of globalization?



A molester may be of any age from an old man to a teenager. The increasing trend of raping minors by force or through allurements is frightening. This trauma syndrome is akin to (PTSD) Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Condition of persistent mental and emotional stress occurring as a result of injury or severe psychological shock, typically involving disturbance of sleep and constant vivid recall of the experience, with dulled responses to others and to the outside world. It has two stages. The first is Disorganization due to the shock of rape. Fright, anger, guilt, and shame may follow. Their organization is the second stage which gradually takes place over a period of 3-4 months. Sometimes it may take much longer.



The victim feels vulnerable, timid, and not fully in control of her life. Residual Damage is what this leaves is permanent. Depression, sexual dysfunction, fear of sexual interaction and inability to adjust socially are common. A survivor is nine times more likely to commit suicide. But if the victim gets immediate support and is able to ventilate her grief, fear or rage, the chances of recovery are greater.



Girls and female students of societies are not able to move freely in outsides and many girls stop school due to lacking security. This is forcing poor parents to get their girls married off before due time. This is putting the highest amount of pressure on their physical and mental growth. Females are half of our population. For all-out development, we need to address this social, mental issue. Our family, society, and most necessarily the government should come further forward to at least minimise this gap. There are a few excellent examples we see recently. One chairman of union perished was forcefully released off his duty for marrying a school girl.



The reasons for increasing eve-teasing, molestation, and rape in the country are the lack of religious values, social norms and customs and the destruction of social bonds. We as a society are forgetting the rights, respects of seniors; females. If proper punishment or judgment will not be established against any crime, the crime will increase in phases. Such as, rape is the crime that gets a boost by nasty politics and corruption in any country.



Parents should encourage their children to report to them incidents like physical proximity, inappropriate touching even if it is a close relative. Girls should be made aware of the dangers lurking in society. Breaking the taboo and avoiding concealment has to be the order. Women should also be made aware of the laws against rape and molestation. One-stop crisis centres should provide proper, timely counselling and support to rape victims. Education of girl children should include specific "do's" and "don'ts." They should be told never to let a stranger within arm's length, and never to accept sweets or toys from strangers; never to lead a stranger to some isolated place he wants to visit; to beware of over-friendliness.



If attacked, the child should be told to drop on the ground and scream for help. Asking for help is not a matter of shame rather a matter of pride has to be the order of the society. Parent's education has to be precise. The lines of communication between them and their children should always be tension-free. Many parents think that children are too young to be told about rape as it will frighten them unduly. Children must be made aware that there are a small number of wicked people in society. Parents should also be alerted by sudden withdrawal, loss of appetite, nightmares or refusal to go to school and investigate the matter. Parents should check the sites children visit on the internet and the type of books they read.



A child who is aware of dangers will be more likely to ward off a rapist. Vigilance is the solution. Handing mobiles with internet facilities to a kid should be thoroughly scrutinized. If justice can be ensured for the victim in the right time, more cases of violence will be visualized, victims will feel encouraged to tarnish the image of the perpetrators; rule of law shall always prevail. The law as per our constitution, we shall get equitable justice, so much credit that nothing could deter anyone to stop the perpetrators from getting any punishment. Our expectation, we deserve the state, shall act and show zero tolerance against crime in favour of humanity so that no one shall feel insecure, shall feel free to live in a society that is secured, free from anxiety, fear and tension. Every girl child will live the life she deserves.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq, Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public

