

Who should get the C-19 vaccine first and when is your turn?



According to the data published in Nature (2 Nov, 2020), the log-linear relationship between age and risk of death continues into older age groups. Data came from 45 countries demonstrated the highest infection fatality ratio (IFR; the ratio of COVID-19-associated deaths to the total number of SARS-CoV-2 infections) in above 80 years old people. Hence, the countries that have started the vaccination choose first people above 80 years.



Because, the first challenge is to reduce the burden of infection in people who are the most vulnerable. Next, it is important to offer vaccination to the remaining population in groups according to the risk.To this end, rapid production, distribution and dispensing of medical countermeasures is vital in the face of COVID-19 surge.



Mass vaccination is particularly the ultimate goal to achieve for any country during pandemic as to reduce the burden on healthcare system, economy and finally to restart the social life. Unfortunately, there are constrains that could potentially hold the mass vaccination against Covid-19.



1. Limited production of approved vaccines so far.

2. Requirement of doses for optimal immunity to develop, which further increases the difficulty to have the vaccine availability.

3. Vaccine shipment, distribution and training of workers as these vaccines are likely not the same as routine vaccines.

4. Challenges to preserve as most of them would require the ultra-cold freezer to refrigerator.

5. Tracking challenge in order to provide second dose successfully.



Who should get the C-19 vaccine first and when is your turn?



Everybody needs to be vaccinated, however, it is likely not the case with Covid-19 vaccine given to all at the same time due to the challenges. Therefore, initial efforts of finding the vaccine rapidly as well as making groups based on the risk of contracting Covid-19 and severity would be urgently needed. One has to keep in mind that it is quite important who could be the first in the list and who comes later, this will significantly contribute in lowering the spread of Covid-19 as well as would save lives. Taking this seriously into consideration, countries that have started first round vaccination covered people 80 plus years old and health care professionals directly involved in treating Covid-19 patients.



The USA and the UK made this plan very clear long ago and finally could begin distribution of the vaccine in this group successfully.People living in nursing home, health care professionals, vulnerable seniors with underlying diseases are the first group to be vaccinated. Bangladesh already made a list of people who would be first vaccinated; unfortunately, the published list has not put attention on the vulnerable population. Health care professional obviously should be in the list but the priority must go for the oldest age group.



Health care professionals still could maintain the safety with given PPE supplies, while most old people with co-morbidity are at greater risk due to underlying health conditions and added burden with the safety guidelines. It is also logical perhaps for the people who recovered from Covid-19 infection may wait until very end. They do have immunity which is why not urgently needed. If one piece of advice is needed at this point then continue wearing mask, washing hands often, and distancing must be in place even one receives vaccine. The following list could be an option in this pandemic:



1. People from any background above 75yrs with or without underlying health issues must get before even health care workers if not falling that age.



2. People above 18yrs but with underlying health conditions must go first to receive.

3. Frontline health workers if falling into number 1 and 2, already being selected but rest can take after the above groups.



4. Any people working or assisting Covid patients but not treating them should be next in the line.



5. All hospital worker and teachers, assistants working in the schools next in the group.



Why this priority list?



The major goal of vaccination is to reduce the number of cases with COVID-19. First, think about who spreads the infection? Anyone even after vaccination could still spread the infection. For example, children are more resistant to develop COVID-related symptoms but they could still spread the virus. Vaccinated individuals may also carry the virus to some extent.



This means vaccination would not guarantee removing face mask. Spread of infection depends on the infected or carrier who is travelling more within a community. Young people, essential workers including health care workers, politicians even got vaccinated still could spread the infection to the old people by carrying the virus. Early vaccination to those will not limit the spread until actual vulnerable people-derived numbers of Covid-19 cases drop. Most importantly, those vulnerable people's life needs to be safe first. They likely are not the super spreader.



Finally, the current pandemic underscored that the whole world needs to work together in Covid-19 vaccine production, distribution and immunization in order to reduce the burdens. Similarly, it is our responsibility at the national or individual levels to understand the need and fully cooperate with the decision taken by the government. It is quite important that under this global crisis and scarcity of vaccine production, once the vaccine vials are available, one must follow the instruction until shots are given. Any human error that causes vaccine waste would simply deprive people from getting Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr Jubayer Rahman is an

Immunologist, former teacher of

DU and writes from Maryland, USA











