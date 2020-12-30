

National Press Club election tomorrow



The NPC was founded in 1954 and the CPC in 1962. After the formation, both the clubs thrived initially with the cooperation of the administration under the leadership of renowned journalists. The administrations allocated space for building the clubs in the downtown, so that journalists amidst their professional activities can have their leisure with their colleagues.



A press club is an organisation for journalists and others professionally engaged in the production and dissemination of print and visual news. A press club whose membership is defined by the press of a given country may be known as the NPC of that country.



After the bifurcation of the journalists union in early 1990s mostly on the so called political ideologies of secularism and nationalism, the NPC however retained its unified existence.



By dint of strong political alliance between the nationalists and the fundamentalists, the so called nationalists had their hegemony until the prestigious journalists club until 2012.





The situation in the CPC is a bit different as the number of nationalists was too small compared to the number of secularists, who have been in command of the club since 1991. Even during the tenure of the government led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party in 1991-96 and 2001-06, the journalists inclined to the Awami League held authority of the club.



However, the then management of the NPC was too conservative in giving new membership. Among those who achieved the membership, only few were politically neutral or passive.



Meanwhile over the years, the number of newspapers and television channels increased employing a larger number of journalists who demanded membership. With the support of the membership seekers, the secularist leaders staged a coup and compelled the nationalists to form an executive committee (EC) with selected representatives of both the groups. The compromised EC had the President from the dominant secular group and the Secretary from the nationalist group. The compromised EC then gave membership to a lot of journalists, who helped the secular group to win in all the EC biennial elections since 2014.



From inception the NPC remained financially weak and to run its daily activities it has to depend on subscription from the government and the private organisations as members' subscription was too meagre until 2018, when a monthly fee of Tk 20 was charged from each member. However, the monthly fee was increased to Tk 50, from November, 2018.



Earlier no admission fee was charged from a new member, but after 2018, Tk 5,000 was collected from each of the new members. For enrolment in the Members' Welfare Fund, both new and old members have to pay an additional Tk 5,000. The Welfare Fund provides Tk 350,000 to the bereaved family after the death of any member.



By renting out spaces for press conferences and other social, political and religious events to different organisation NPC earns a lot, but that doesn't not suffice the expenses the vast club needs to incur. Meanwhile due to the raging pandemic, the social events have greatly reduced. To support the recurring expenses, NPC recently received Tk 5 million from Prime Minister's Office.



On the other hand, the CPC has gradually become almost self reliant after it erected a 10-storey building recently. The building was erected on different private loans and donations. Chittagong City Corporation led by late Mayor Mohiuddin Chowdhury had lended a fund to help CPC to set a bigger portion of the building. CPC later successfully paid back the loan. Later different business houses including S Alam Group extended donations to complete the 10-story building planned in late 1980s. To construct the new building, the old building was levelled in 1990-91 and the construction was delayed until 1995 as the pledged fund was lately available.



To meet the future challenges the NPC has taken up a high-rise tower. After solving some initial obstacles the tower scheme is likely to go ahead, with mostly government finance. Meanwhile the club has ensured the ownership of the plot on which it has been existing since inception. Though the government allocated the plot for the NPC, relevant documents were not updated. However, after adopting the tower plan, the documents have updated in the government land record office. If the 31-storey tower plan is implemented, the club is expected to be self reliant.



NPC now has reception, members lounge, media centre, library, prayer room, canteen, card room, guest rooms, several conference halls, auditorium, etc.



However, over the years, the election culture and system of electioneering have been changed. Earlier the numbers of media houses, mainly the newspapers were few and the number of working journalists was also a handful. So candidates used to campaign for votes mainly at the Press Club where every members used to visit almost daily as the newspaper offices were situated within walking distances from the press club. Candidates often used to visit newspapers to woo voters.



But the situation has changed now. As the numbers of members have increased and the media houses are located at different spot of the mega city, the election campaign has turned laborious and expensive. Holding different parties and receptions and distribution of gifts to woo voters have become a normal practice. As a result each and every candidate has to spend a lot in the election.



However, the candidates backed by their political mentors take the press club elections as challenge. They think winning in these elections mean winning the intellectuals who are capable to create strong public opinion based on a political philosophy.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer





