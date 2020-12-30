BANKING EVENT

Video
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:21 PM
Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020

United Commercial Bank (UCB) Deputy Managing Director Md. Abdullah Al Mamoon inaugurating its 204th branch at Jhalakathi on Tuesday. Different executivesof various UCB branches and corporate office and local distinguished persons are also present there.      photo: Bank




ONE Bank Executive Vice President Gazi Yar Mohammed and Guardian Life Insurance Managing Director M M Monirul Alam exchanging documents after  signing an agreement on behalf of their respective Organisations in presence of their colleagues, at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under the Agreement, both parties will work together towards removing cash friction and building digital eco system. OK Wallet customers will be able to purchase different insurance products and pay insurance premium of Guardian Life Insurance from OK Wallet App.     photo: Bank




AB Bank Deputy Managing Director Abdur Rahman and MetLife Chief Distribution Officer Md Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of AB Bank Managing Director Tarique Afzal and other high officials from both sides, at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under this agreement, AB Nishchinto Fixed Deposit Account holders of the Bank will enjoy Life Insurance coverage up to Taka 80 lac from MetLife free of cost.     photo: Bank



