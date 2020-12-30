

EBL appoints 2 new DMD

Prior to his appointment, Hashmi was Deputy Managing Director, Head of Internal Control and Compliance (HoICC) and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer(CAMLCO) at IFIC Bank Ltd, according to a press release.

Hashmi obtained his Masters degree in Banking and Finance from Istituto Giordano Dell'amore, Italy.

He started his career as a Management Trainee at IFIC Bank.

Khurshed Alam prior to his new assignment was serving as Deputy Managing Director- Retail and SME at NRB Bank Limited, said the press release.

He completed his MSS in Public Administration from University of Dhaka and joined EBL as a Management Trainee.



Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has appointed M M Haikal Hashmi and M Khurshed Alam as the Deputy Managing Directors of the bank.Prior to his appointment, Hashmi was Deputy Managing Director, Head of Internal Control and Compliance (HoICC) and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer(CAMLCO) at IFIC Bank Ltd, according to a press release.Hashmi obtained his Masters degree in Banking and Finance from Istituto Giordano Dell'amore, Italy.He started his career as a Management Trainee at IFIC Bank.Khurshed Alam prior to his new assignment was serving as Deputy Managing Director- Retail and SME at NRB Bank Limited, said the press release.He completed his MSS in Public Administration from University of Dhaka and joined EBL as a Management Trainee.