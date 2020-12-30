Envoy Textiles approves 5pc cash dividend



The 25thAnnual General Meeting (AGM) of Envoy Textiles Ltd approved 5 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on 30 June 2020 was held at via digital platform recently, says a press release.Envoy Textiles Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed presided over the meeting. Managing Director Abdus Salam Murshedy MP, Director Rashida Ahmed, Tanvir Ahmed, Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Sumayyah Ahmed, Ishmam Salam, Independent Director Syed Shahed Reza, Itrat Husain and Company Secretary M Saiful Islam Chowdhury were also attended at the AGM.