

CDBL re-elects Chairman and Vice Chairman

Earlier a significant number of shareholders joined over zoom cloud video for the 20th Annual General Meeting of CDBL presided over by its Chairman Sheikh Kabir Hossain where 15 per cent cash dividend for the shareholders was approved.

CDBL Directors A K M Nurul Fazal Bulbul, Salman F Rahman, MP, Syed Manzur Elahi, Tapan Chowdhury, Azam J Chowdhury, Md. Eunusur Rahman, Asif Ibrahim, Syed Shahriyar Ahsan, Md. Abul Hossain, Sajjad Hussain, Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan, AKM Shamsuddin and Managing Director and CEO Shuvra Kanti Choudhury also attended the AGM.



