Square Toiletries gives skincare jelly for DMP members

"Mission Shurokkha" is a great initiative of Meril, one of the renowned brands of Square Toiletries Limited (STL) to stand by the members of DMP (Dhaka Metropolitan Police) who are responsibly and relentlessly working for the safety and security of the people of the capital.

"DMP members are ensuring our security every day with their hard work and sincerity while compromising the care of their beloved ones. Their endeavour and dedication is highly commendable. Meril pays deep respect to them for their contribution," the brand said in a statement.

They are playing a crucial role to maintain law and order and protect us without thinking much of their own safety. Now Meril took initiative to take care of them and appreciate their sacrifice.

The brave members of DMP have been given Lemon Extract and Vitamin C enriched Meril Petroleum Jelly as a gesture of love and care to ensure complete protection of their skin.

STL Marketing Head Dr. Jesmin Zaman handed over the symbolic souvenir to DMP Commissioner Md. Shafiqul Islam. During the event STL Senior Manager Fazal Mahmud Roni, DMP Additional Commissioner (AD) Meer Rezaul Alam, DMP AD (Commissioner Crime and Operations) Krishna Pada Roy and DMP AD (Special Assistant to Commissioner) Mohammad Ahadujjaman were also present.

Last year, Meril took similar initiative for the honorable members of BGB who were handed over Meril Petroleum Jelly as a gift under the 'Mission Shurokkha' programme.

The main motto of the program `Meril Mission Shurokkha' was - 'The Whole nation deserves protection'.









