Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil market may recover to pre-crisis levels in 2021: Russia

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

MOSCOW, Dec 29: The emergence of coronavirus vaccines on the global market is helping to restore oil demand, and the market may return to pre-crisis parameters during 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.
"Before the end of 2020, we have already seen a recovery in demand, but, nevertheless, we did not reach the parameters that we had before the crisis. We hope that throughout 2021 we will, however, reach pre-pandemic figures," he said.
Novak added that global demand for oil in 2021, according to optimistic forecasts, may grow by 5-6 million barrels per day. "Today, demand has not yet recovered by about 7-8 million barrels per day compared to the pre-crisis period. Although, in general, I have already said that, the decline was much bigger, and this year most of it [demand] has already recovered. Next year, we expect additional growth in demand of about 5-6 million barrels [per day]. This is an optimistic forecast," he said.
At the same time, according to him, construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is "at a high degree of readiness," it will be completed, as the European partners are interested in it. "Nord Stream 2, is at a high degree of readiness. This is a commercial project our foreign partners, European partners, are primarily interested in, namely - in the delivery of a highly environmentally friendly energy source. I am confident that Nord Stream 2 will be completed, all the more, measures are already being taken to complete it," he said.
Novak noted that the sanctions against this project that are being discussed now are negative for commercial projects.
"It will be necessary to somehow adjust, if such measures are taken by countries that are trying to stop the implementation of such projects. There are such measures indeed. We will continue to work, as we worked in these conditions," he added.    -TASS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
EBL appoints 2 new DMD
A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021
Ryanair restricts voting rights of non-EU shareholders in Brexit move
Envoy Textiles approves 5pc cash dividend
More BD women create online businesses amid C-19
CDBL re-elects Chairman and Vice Chairman
Samsung extends S Korea LCD output for unspecified period


Latest News
Sylhet car cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to 4
Couple killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Alhammadi new County Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
First US Congress member dies of COVID-19
West Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain
Man killed, 3 of his family members hurt as train hits auto-rickshaw
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
NRB Global Bank opens Islami Banking sub-branch in Dhaka's Wari
Most Read News
One killed in gunfight on M'singh border
Ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon sued for 'misappropriating' Tk 34cr
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
2nd group of Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhashan Char
SSC in June, HSC July or August
320 kgs of jatka seized in Pirojpur
Barrister Taposh doing dirty things: Sayeed Khokon
Uranium worth Tk 55cr seized in Dhaka, 3 held
Bhola Press Club gets new committee
30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,181 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft