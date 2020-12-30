Technology-based dev of small industries underscored

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder has emphasised on technology based development of small and cottage industries and asked newly recruited BSCIC officers to accelerate its use to achieve the fourth industrial revolution.

"New BSCIC officers need to acquire the skill and ability to provide appropriate services to entrepreneurs while implementing new projects," he said.

The state minister made the observation at the inaugural function of the basic training course for the first class new BSCIC officers for women entrepreneurs as chief guest.

He also urged BSCIC to consolidate its activities in setting up new industrial cities in potential areas.

Mojumder said after completion of land development in the industrial cities, plots will be allotted to entrepreneurs and all services required for operation of industrial estate and factories must be ensured.

The SME Policy-2019 showed the SME sector contribution to GDP has been targeted at 32 percent by 2024 and the state minister has called upon BSCIC officials to work hard to achieve the goal.

BSCIC chairman Md. Mostaq Hasan NDC attended the program as special guest while its director Md. Khalilur Rahman presided over it.





