Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Technology-based dev of small industries underscored

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder has emphasised on technology based development of small and cottage industries and asked newly recruited BSCIC officers to accelerate its use to achieve the fourth industrial revolution.
"New BSCIC officers need to acquire the skill and ability to provide appropriate services to entrepreneurs while implementing new projects," he said.
The state minister made the observation at the inaugural function of the basic training course for the first class new BSCIC officers for women entrepreneurs as chief guest.
He also urged BSCIC to consolidate its activities in setting up new industrial cities in potential areas.
Mojumder said after completion of land development in the industrial cities, plots will be allotted to entrepreneurs and all services required for operation of industrial estate and factories must be ensured.
The SME Policy-2019 showed the SME sector contribution to GDP has been targeted at 32 percent by 2024 and the state minister has called upon BSCIC officials to work hard to achieve the goal.
BSCIC chairman Md. Mostaq Hasan NDC attended the program as special guest while its director Md. Khalilur Rahman presided over it.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
EBL appoints 2 new DMD
A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021
Ryanair restricts voting rights of non-EU shareholders in Brexit move
Envoy Textiles approves 5pc cash dividend
More BD women create online businesses amid C-19
CDBL re-elects Chairman and Vice Chairman
Samsung extends S Korea LCD output for unspecified period


Latest News
Sylhet car cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to 4
Couple killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Alhammadi new County Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
First US Congress member dies of COVID-19
West Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain
Man killed, 3 of his family members hurt as train hits auto-rickshaw
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
NRB Global Bank opens Islami Banking sub-branch in Dhaka's Wari
Most Read News
One killed in gunfight on M'singh border
Ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon sued for 'misappropriating' Tk 34cr
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
2nd group of Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhashan Char
SSC in June, HSC July or August
320 kgs of jatka seized in Pirojpur
Barrister Taposh doing dirty things: Sayeed Khokon
Uranium worth Tk 55cr seized in Dhaka, 3 held
Bhola Press Club gets new committee
30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,181 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft