Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:20 PM
Home Business

Rizwan Rahman elected as DCCI President

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Rizwan Rahman

Rizwan Rahman

ETBL Securities and Exchange Ltd Managing Director Rizwan Rahman has been elected President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) for 2021.
NKA Mobin and Monowar Hossain have been elected Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively for the tenure, according to an announcement made by the chamber.
The new Board of Directors took over charge at the 59th annual general meeting of the DCCI held at its auditorium through a digital platform on Tuesday.
The newly elected DCCI Directors are Golam Zilani, Hossain A Sikder, Khairul Majid Mahmud, MA Rashid Shah Shamrat, and Nasiruddin A Ferdous.
The new DCCI President has been engaged with the DCCI in different capacities since 2006 and contributed to private sector development, upon completion of his higher education in the UK.
In his diverse career, he also served Director of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) and Bangladesh Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BPCCI). He is a former vice president of the Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI), where he worked for improvement of multilateral trade and investment relation.
The DCCI Senior Vice President Mobin, is Managing Director and CEO of Emerging Credit Rating Ltd. He has been engaged in credit rating of corporate business house, banks, and financial institutions as well as insurance business since 2009.
He completed his BBA and MBA in Finance from the University of Dhaka. He completed his triple EMBA from Stockholm Business School, Sweden, National University of Singapore and INSEAD in France. He is one of the government-nominated directors at the Board of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd. since 2016.
Newly elected Vice President Monowar Hossain is the proprietor of Monowar Trading, from Old Dhaka. He is engaged in business of importing reconditioned vehicles from Japan. Hossain, a business graduate from Dhaka, previously served DCCI as a director for 2020.


