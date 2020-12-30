Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rise for 5th running day with soaring turnover

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday as investors at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) continued to buy prospective shares hoping for profits.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 14.24 points or 0.26 per cent to more than 17-month high at 5,358. On July 4, 2019, the DSEX was 5,380. DSEX added more than 260 points in the past five consecutive sessions.
Two other indices also edged higher as the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, soared 12.31 points to t 1,936 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 1.81 points to 1,233 at the close of the trading.
Total market-cap of DSEsoared to Tk 4,442 billion on Tuesday, hitting a fresh all-time high, driven by the biggest-ever issue -- Robi. The previous day's market-cap was also a record high of Tk 4,418 billion.
Robi's market capitalisation reached more than Tk 142 billion according to Tuesday's closing price.
Shares of Robi Axiata, thar had debut last week rose by 9.72 per cent to close at Tk 27.10. Its share price jumped 171 per cent in four trading days.
Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 13.83 billion, rising by 2.75 per cent over the previous day's turnover of Tk 13.47 billion.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 363 issues traded, 168 advanced, 130 declined and 65 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 226,838 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 481.04 million shares and mutual fund units.
Beximco continued to dominate the turnover chart with 25.84 million shares worth Tk 1.34 billion changing hands, followed by Beximco Pharma, IFIC Bank, LankaBangla Finance and BD Finance.
Eastern Cables was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.99 per cent, while GQ Ball Pen was the worst loser, losing 7.39 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) gained 68 points to close at 15,475 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 40 points to close at 9,332.
Of the issues traded, 117 declined, 106 advanced and 62 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 19.79 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Tk 427 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
EBL appoints 2 new DMD
A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021
Ryanair restricts voting rights of non-EU shareholders in Brexit move
Envoy Textiles approves 5pc cash dividend
More BD women create online businesses amid C-19
CDBL re-elects Chairman and Vice Chairman
Samsung extends S Korea LCD output for unspecified period


Latest News
Sylhet car cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to 4
Couple killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Alhammadi new County Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
First US Congress member dies of COVID-19
West Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain
Man killed, 3 of his family members hurt as train hits auto-rickshaw
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
NRB Global Bank opens Islami Banking sub-branch in Dhaka's Wari
Most Read News
One killed in gunfight on M'singh border
Ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon sued for 'misappropriating' Tk 34cr
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
2nd group of Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhashan Char
SSC in June, HSC July or August
320 kgs of jatka seized in Pirojpur
Barrister Taposh doing dirty things: Sayeed Khokon
Uranium worth Tk 55cr seized in Dhaka, 3 held
Bhola Press Club gets new committee
30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,181 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft