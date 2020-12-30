Stocks rise for 5th running day with soaring turnover

Stocks rose for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday as investors at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) continued to buy prospective shares hoping for profits.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 14.24 points or 0.26 per cent to more than 17-month high at 5,358. On July 4, 2019, the DSEX was 5,380. DSEX added more than 260 points in the past five consecutive sessions.

Two other indices also edged higher as the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, soared 12.31 points to t 1,936 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 1.81 points to 1,233 at the close of the trading.

Total market-cap of DSEsoared to Tk 4,442 billion on Tuesday, hitting a fresh all-time high, driven by the biggest-ever issue -- Robi. The previous day's market-cap was also a record high of Tk 4,418 billion.

Robi's market capitalisation reached more than Tk 142 billion according to Tuesday's closing price.

Shares of Robi Axiata, thar had debut last week rose by 9.72 per cent to close at Tk 27.10. Its share price jumped 171 per cent in four trading days.

Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 13.83 billion, rising by 2.75 per cent over the previous day's turnover of Tk 13.47 billion.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 363 issues traded, 168 advanced, 130 declined and 65 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 226,838 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 481.04 million shares and mutual fund units.

Beximco continued to dominate the turnover chart with 25.84 million shares worth Tk 1.34 billion changing hands, followed by Beximco Pharma, IFIC Bank, LankaBangla Finance and BD Finance.

Eastern Cables was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.99 per cent, while GQ Ball Pen was the worst loser, losing 7.39 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) gained 68 points to close at 15,475 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 40 points to close at 9,332.

Of the issues traded, 117 declined, 106 advanced and 62 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 19.79 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Tk 427 million.















